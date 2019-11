Markethill Mart: Heifers sell to £1350

An entry of 600 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, November 9 continued to sell in a very strong trade for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

The 190 heifers sold in an excellent trade with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for 640k Charolais at £1350 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £206 per 100 kilos for 630k Charolais at £1305 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold up to £208 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1175.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1200 to a top of £1370 for 710k Charolais £193 from a Dromara farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos for 376k Limousin at £815 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 644k £1350 £210.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1175 £208.00; Katesbridge farmer 634k £1305 £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £1185 £199.00; Tassagh farmer 556k £1095 £197.00; Tandragee farmer 598k £1175 £196.00 and Dromara farmer 636k £1245 £196.00.

Middleweight heifers

Annaghmore farmer 376k £815 £217.00; Newry farmer 406k £875 £216.00; Tandragee farmer 406k £875 £216.00; Tandragee farmer 454k £965 £213.00; Newry farmer 418k £865 £207.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1005 £203.00; Annaghmore farmer 434k £865 £199.00 and Tandragee farmer 430k £855 £199.00.

BULLOCKS

The 180 store bullocks maintained a very firm trade. Good quality forward bullocks sold from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for 508k Charolais at £1065 from a Moira farmer followed by £207 per 100 kilos for 510k Limousin at £1055 for a Markethill farmer.

Top price bullock £1455 for 740k £196 from a Dromara farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1300 to £1405 each.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £185 to £223 per 100 kilos for 422k Charolais at £940 from a Richhill farmer followed by £217 per 100 kilos for 472k Charolais at £1025 from a Moira producer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £130 to £147 for 548k at £805 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 508k £1065 £210.00; Markethill farmer 510k £1055 £207.00; Moira farmer 562k £1145 £204.00; Markethill farmer 562k £1145 £204.00; Banbridge farmer 584k £1175 £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 540k £1085 £201.00; Moira farmer 540k £1085 £201.00; Markethill farmer 518k £1035 £200.00 and Armagh farmer 556k £1105 £199.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Kilmore farmer 422k £940 £223.00; Moira farmer 472k £1025 £217.00; Armagh farmer 418k £875 £209.00; Armagh farmer 408k £845 £207.00; Markethill farmer 492k £1005 £204.00; Kilmore farmer 434k £885 £204.00; Kilmore farmer 412k £835 £203.00; Kilmore farmer 462k £935 £202.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 472k £945 £200.00.

Friesian bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 548k £805 £147.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 542k £795 £147.00; Keady farmer 542k £785 £145.00; Stewartstown farmer 592k £825 £139.00; Poyntzpass farmer 574k £775 £135.00 and Banbridge farmer 666k £875 £131.00.

WEANLINGS

An entry of 190 weanlings sold in an excellent trade with good quality light male weanlings selling from £220 to £308 per 100 kilos for 214k Charolais at £660 for a Mayobridge farmer followed by £284 per 100 kilos for 294k Charolais at £835 from a Newry producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £246 per 100 kilos for 278k Charolais at £685 from a Belleeks farmer.

Male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 214k £660 £308.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 294k £835 £284.00; Mayobridge farmer 226k £620 £274.00; Mayobridge farmer 242k £660 £273.00; Fivemiletown farmer 294k £800 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 236k £630 £267.00; Rathfriland farmer 296k £790 £267.00 and Killylea farmer 288k £765 £266.00.

Heifer weanlings

Belleek farmer 278k £685 £246.00; Beragh farmer 242k £590 £244.00; Beragh farmer 276k £665 £241.00; Portadown farmer 288k £670 £233.00; Beragh farmer 266k £610 £229.00 and Beragh farmer 238k £535 £225.00.

Suckler outfits sold £1410, £1320 and £1290 each.