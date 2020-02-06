Markethill Mart: In the breeding ring ewes with doubles sold to a top of £290

An entry of 1250 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, February 5 continued to sell in a very good demand with prices for fat hoggets and cull ewes seeing a further lift on the week.

The 950 hoggets had a complete clearance with good quality heavy hoggets selling from 390p to 413p per kilo for 24 kilos at £99 each from a Dungannon farmer followed by 408p per kilo for 24.5 kilos at £100 each from a Loughgilly farmer.

Several pens of overweight hoggets sold from £100 to £105 each.

Middleweight hoggets sold to 435p per kilo for 21.8 kilos at £94.80 each followed by 429p per kilo for 21 kilos at £90 each from a Dungannon farmer.

Main demand from 400p to 427p per kilo.

Store hoggets sold to 500p per kilo for 16 kilos at £80 each followed by 488p per kilo for 17 kilos at £83 each.

Stronger stores sold to 451p per kilo 19.5 kilos at £88 each.

An entry of 170 cull ewes sold to £132 each with all good quality ewes from £90 to £117 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £60 to £80 each.

In the breeding ring ewes with doubles sold to a top of £290 each followed by £285, £282 and £278 each.

Singles sold to £250 each with several more from £180 to £230 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Dungannon farmer: 24k £99 413p; Loughgilly farmer: 24.5k £100 408p; Belleeks farmer: 24.4k £99 406p; Kilkeel producer: 24.3k £98.50 405p; Loughgall farmer: 24.7k £100 405p; Middletown producer: 24.2k £97 401p; Moira seller: 24k £96 400p and Markethill farmer: 24.1k £96 398p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Keady farmer: 21.8k £94.80 435p; Dungannon seller: 21k £90 429p; Armagh farmer: 21.5k £92 428p; Armagh seller: 22k £94 427p; Scarva producer: 20.7k £88 425p; Closkelt producer: 20.1k £85 423p; Mowhan farmer: 20k £84.50 423p; Armagh producer: 22.5k £95 422p; Poyntzpass seller: 22.3k £94 422p; Cullyhanna farmer: 22.2k £93 419p and Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.9k £91.50 418p.

STORES

Kilkeel producer: 16k £80 500p; Loughgilly farmer: 17k £83 488p; Armagh producer : 17.5k £8 463p; Moira producer: 15k £68 453p; Loughbrickland seller: 19.5k £88; 451p; Armagh seller: 17k £76 447p; Loughbrickland seller: 16.6k £74 446p; Armagh farmer: 19.5k £86 441p and Dungannon seller: 17.7k £78 441p.