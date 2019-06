Markethill Mart: Light spring lambs sold steadily from 416p to 433p per kilo

An entry of 1,080 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, June 12 sold in a strong trade for spring lambs and cull ewes.

Light spring lambs sold steadily from 416p to 433p per kilo for 19.4k at £84 each followed by 429p per kilo for 19k at £81.50 each.

Several top quality pens sold from 415p to 431p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold from £95 to £96.50 each with good quality pens from 380p to 402p per kilo for 24k at £90.50 each.

An entry of 160 ewes sold in a much firmer demand.

Good quality ewes sold from £80 to £124 each, with poorer ewes from £65 to £79 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £190 each and singles sold from £130 to £162 each.

LIGHT SPRING LAMBS

Armagh producer 19.4k, £84, 433p; Armagh producer 19k, £81.50; Keady producer 19.2k, £81.50, 424.5p and Mowhan producer 19.6k, £83, 423.5p.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill producer 21.8k. £94. 431p; Armagh producer 21.1k, £90.80, 430.5p; Altnamackin producer 20k, £86, 430p and Belleeks producer 22.4k, £96, 428.5p.