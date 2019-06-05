Markethill Mart: Special dairy sale sees calved heifers sell to £2,500

A special dairy dispersal sale at Markethill on Tuesday, June 4 of 130 cows, heifers and young stock on behalf on a Loughgilly farmer sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £2,500 for a calved heifer with others selling £2,420, £2,320 and £2,300.

CULL COWS

The 150 cull cows maintained an excellent trade with beef bred cows from £135 to £160 per 100 kilos for 748k at £1,195.

Fleshed Friesian from £110 to £125 for 668k at £835 second quality Friesians from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Magheralin farmer 748k, £1,195, £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k, £1,055, £158.00; Banbridge farmer 878k, £1,335, £152.00; Markethill farmer 678k, £1,025, £151.00; Lisburn farmer 690k, £1,035, £150.00; Markethill farmer 690k, £1,035, £150.00; Markethill farmer 702k, £1,025, £146.00 and Markethill farmer 768k, £1,095, £142.00.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 668k, £835, £125.00; Portadown farmer 694k, £855, £123.00; Lisburn farmer 780k, £945, £121.00; Newry farmer 640k, £765, £120.00; Keady farmr 796k, £935, £118.00; Jerrettspass farmer 696k, £815, £117.00; Portadown farmer 698k, £805, £115.00 and Armagh farmer 674k, £775, £115.00.

CALVES

170 calves.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £360 with good quality heifers from £180 to £305 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £360; Limousin £350; Belgian Blue £350; Aberdeen Angus £330; Belgian Blue £330; Limousin £290; Aberdeen Angus £280; Aberdeen Angus £280 and Aberdeen Angus £275.

Heifer calves

Limousin £305; Limousin £300; Hereford £285; Aberdeen Angus £260; Blonde d'Aquitaine £255; Limousin £245; Limousin £240 and Hereford £235.