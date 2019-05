Markethill Mart: Spring lambs sell to £102.50 each

An entry of 1,030 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, May 8 returned a steady trade for spring lambs and an improved trade of fat ewes with hogget prices noticeably easier.

The 400 spring lambs sold to a top of £474p per kilo for 21.5 kilo at £102 each from a Markethill farmer, followed by 470p per kilo for 21.8 kilos at £102.50 each from a Newry producer.

Main demand for good quality lambs sold from 445p to 470p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold from £99 to £104 each and up to 429p per kilo for 24 kilos at £103 each.

The sale average for all heavy lambs was 25.1 kilos at £102.50 each.

An entry of 160 cull ewes sold to a top of £106.

Main demand from £80 to £105.

Second quality ewes sold from £60 to £75 each.

Doubles sold to a top of £235 each with several outfits from £119 to £228 each.

Singles to £215.

Main demand from £140 to £190 each.

SPRING LAMBS

Markethill producer: 21.5k, £102, 474p; Markethill farmer: 20.2k, £95, 470p; Newry producer: 21.8k, £102.50, 470p; Collone farmer: 20.9k, £98, 469p; Portadown farmer: 20.7k, £96, 464p; Tandragee farmer: 21.6k, £100, 463p; Newry producer: 22.4k, £103.50, 462p; Markethill farmer: 20.3k, £93.50, 461p; Portadown producer: 20.9k, £96, 459p and Markethill farmer: 21.8k, £100, 459p.

HOGGETS

Loughbrickland farmer: 20.5k, £80, 390p; Tandragee farmer: 23.8k, £81, 340p; Newry producer: 23.8k, £80, 336p; Portadown farmer: 24k, £82, 342p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £77, 335p; Newry producer: 23.8k, £78, 328p and Loughgilly farmer: 27.3k, £88.50, 324p.

HEAVY LAMBS

Armagh farmer: 24k, £103, 429p; Keady producer: 24k, £102, 425p; Markethill farmer: 24k, £100, 417p; Portadown producer: 24k, £100, 417p; Annaghmore farmer: 24.9k, £102, 409p; Keady producer: 24.5k, £99, 404p and Camlough farmer: 25.5k, £102, 400p.