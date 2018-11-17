Markethill mart to raise vital funds for Children’s Hospice

Thursday, November 22, sees the return of Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales annual Christmas Show and the NI Children’s Hospice has been selected as this year’s benefiting charity.

On the evening, all commission will be donated by the mart to NI Children’s Hospice and there will also be a grand raffle and charity auction.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Amy Hewitt commented: “Our annual charity Christmas Show & Sale has been running for five years and is becoming more and more popular. It makes us very proud to be part of the farming community who support the charities with such generosity.

“We are conscious that, for some, Christmas is a particularly difficult time of year, and knowing that NI Children’s Hospice provides essential care to local children and their families, makes it an important cause for us to support. We are hoping to once again see a huge crowd on the evening. It is always a highly anticipated night with a great atmosphere and I am sure this year’s event will be no different.”

Johnny Breen, Regional Fundraiser at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice added: “We are absolutely delighted, and more than grateful, to Hampton and Amy of Markethill Livestock Sales, for this year selecting our charity. It will be a pleasure to attend on the night, not only to enjoy the atmosphere and help the organisers in any way we can, but to also share information about Children’s Hospice with all those in attendance.

“This Christmas, our Jingle All The Way campaign is set to break all fundraising records. We are delighted that Markethill Livestock Market will be hosting one of our flagship events. We would like to place on record our thanks to Hampton, Amy, and all their staff, and in anticipation, also thank the local farming community, who no doubt will be more than supportive on the evening.”