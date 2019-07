Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,285 paid for a 948k Charolais

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, July 2 sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £125 to £152 per 100 kilos paid for 780k at £1,185.

Top price of £1,285 was paid for a 948k Charolais £136.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £107 for 802k at £855.

Cull cows: Newry farmer 780k, £1,185, £152.00; Rathfriland farmer 644k, £905, £141.00; Castlewellan farmer 646k, £885, £137.00; Armagh farmer 722k, £985, £136.00; Poyntzpass farmer 948k, £1,285, £136.00; Portadown farmer 582k, £765, £132.00; Dungannon farmer 708k, £925, £131.00; Rathfiland farmer 722k, £915, £127.00 and Tynan farmer 728k, £915, £126.00.

Friesian cull cows: Loughgilly farmer 802k, £855, £107.00; Armagh farmer 618k, £655, £106.00; Glenanne farmer 736k, £755, £103.00; Lisburn farmer 736k, £755, £103.00; Banbridge farmer 660k, £655, £99.00 and Newry farmer 712k, £705, £99.00.

CALVES: 90 calves sold in a firm trade.

Good quality bull calves under five weeks old sold from £240 to £325 for a three week Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £180 to £210 for a Limousin.

Bull calves: Limousin £325; Limousin £320; Charolais £315; Charolais £300; Charolais £290; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £270 and Hereford £255.

Heifer calves: Limousin £310; Simmental £300; Belgian Blue £300; Charolais £290; Hereford £290; Limousin £280; Limousin £280; Limousin £250 and Limousin £250.