Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,305 paid for heifers

An entry of 670 cattle at Markethill on Saturday sold in a steady demand in both rings.

HEIFERS

The 270 store heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £185 to £207 per 100 kilos for a 550kg Angus at £1145 from a Augher farmer and for a 519kg Limousin £1225 from a Poyntzpass producer. Top price heifer £1305 for 660k Charolais £198 for a Dungannon producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £180 to £224 per 100 kilos for 390k Limousin at £875 from an Armagh producer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 424kg Charolais at £915 from a Rathfriland farmer. Second quality heifers sold steadily from £165 to £175 per 100 kilos.

HEAVY HEIFERS: Augher farmer 552kg, £1145, £207, Poyntzpass farmer 592kg, £1225, £207, Poyntzpass farmer 566kg, £1155, £204, Dungannon farmer 616kg,, £1245, £202, Dungannon farmer 646kg, £1295, £200, Madden farmer 592kg, £1175, £198, Dungannon farmer 660kg, £1305, £198, Poyntzpass farmer 570kg, £1125, £197, Newtownhamilton farmer 636kg, £1255, £197.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HEIFERS: Armagh farmer 390kg, £875, £224, Rathfriland farmer 424kg, £915, £218, Rathfriland farmer 388kg, £825, £213, Whitecross farmer 444kg, £935, £211, Annaclone farmer 404kg, £845, £209, Keady farmer 428kg, £895, £209, Dungannon farmer 412kg, £835, £203, Keady farmer 406kg, £815, £201.

BULLOCKS:

The 190 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy bullocks selling from £185 to £206 per 100 kilos for 628k Limousin at £1295 from a Tynan farmer. Top price of £1395 was paid for a 700kg Charolais £199 from a Richhill farmer. Good quality middleweights sold from £180 to £204 for 458k Limousin at £935.

HEAVY BULLOCKS

Tynan farmer 628kg, £1295, £206, Tynan farmer 562kg, £1155, £206, Richhill farmer 702k,g £1395, £199, Dromore farmer 652kg, £1285, £197, Banbridge farmer 604kg, £1175, £195, Richhill farmer 714kg, £1365, £191, Newry farmer 684kg, £1305, £191.

MIDDLEWEIGHT BULLOCKS: Jerrettspass farmer 458kg, £935, £204, Whitecross farmer 450kg, £915, £203, Whitecross farmer 492kg, £99,5 £202, Newtownhamilton farmer 446kg, £895, £201, Castlewellan farmer 486kg, £935, £192, Loughgall farmer 456kg, £875, £192, Castlewellan farmer 466kg, £885, £190, Richhill farmer 472kg, £895, £190.

WEANLINGS:

The 160 weanlings sold in a firm demand. Good quality light male weanlings sold from £190 to £233 for 374kg Charolais at £870 from an Armagh farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 380k Limousin at £880 from a Tassagh producer. Stronger males sold to £228 for 404kg Char at £920 from an Armagh farmer. Highlight of the heifer weanlings was a 332kg BB which sold at £1180 £355 per 100 kilos for a Tandragee farmer. Main demand for good quality heifers from £200 to £292 for 342kg Charolais at £1000 from an Armagh farmer.

STRONG MALE WEANLINGS: Armagh farmer 404kg, £920, £228, Armagh farmer 434kg, £900, £207, Dungannon farmer 402kg, £775, £193.00.

LIGHT MALE WEANLINGS: Armagh farmer 374kg, £870, £233, Tassagh farmer 380k,g £880, £232, Armagh farmer 382kg, £860, £225, Newtownhamilton farmer 320kg £700 £219.00; Tandragee farmer 370kg £800 £216.00; Tassagh farmr 348kg £740 m£213.00; Tandragee farmer 316kg £660 £209.00; Tassagh farmer 356kg £740 £208.00.

HEIFER WEANLINGS

Tandragee farmer 332kg £1180 £355.00; Armagh farmer 342kg, £1000, £292, Armagh farmer 322kg, £840, £261, Armagh farmer 322kg, £820, £255, Armagh farmer 366kg, £900, £246, Armagh farmer 332kg, £760, £229, Armagh farmer 360k,g £810, £225, Armagh farmer 362kg, £805, £222.

Suckler outfits sold in a firm demand to a top of £1730 for a Charolais second calver with heifer calf at foot others sold from £1720, £1450 and £1190.