Markethill student wins 2019 Alltech: Harper Adams Scholarship

Chloe Hawthorne, from Markethill in Co Armagh, is the 2019 recipient of the Alltech: Harper Adams Scholarship.

She is currently in her first year studying for an honours’ degree in agriculture, specialising in animal science, at the Shropshire-based University. Chloe hails from a family farm with an interest in dairy and sheep. She is a former student of Markethill High School and the Royal School, Armagh.

This is the twelfth year of the relationship between Alltech and Harper Adams. The scholarship was established to recognise the tremendous accomplishments of the students attending Harper Adams from Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted to have had such a long-term relationship with Harper Adams,” confirmed Alltech’s Richard Dudgeon.

“The Alltech scholarship was initiated over ten years ago and previous recipients are currently enjoying tremendous careers within the agri food industry. This is a tremendous testament of the courses on-offer at the university and the calibre of the students participating.”

Chloe recently received her bursary from the Alltech team in Northern Ireland. She was accompanied by Basil Bayne, who represents the interests of Harper Adams in Northern Ireland.

Basil commented: “Chloe was the top student from Ulster, who enrolled for a degree course at the University in 2018/19.

“She was selected for the award on the back of her A -level achievements plus her tremendous enthusiasm for agriculture and the future career opportunities which the industry can offer.

“Harper Adams University is extremely grateful to Alltech for its continuing support.”