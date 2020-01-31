Marvellous trade as demand strengthens week on week at Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen Mart held there weekly sale of cattle on Thursday, a huge company of buyers in every ring ensured all classes forward met a marvellous trade as demand strengthens week on week.

In the bullock ring light weight selling from 210p to 265p for a Charolais 356kg at £940.

Medium weight selling from 205p to 247p for a Limousin 446kg at £1060.

Heavy lots selling from 190p to 215p for a Charolais 532kg at £1145 and up to £1355 per head.

BULLOCKS

Garrison producer Charolais 356kg at £940, Charolais 360kg at £850, Limousin 556kg at £1165, Belleek producer Charolais 356kg at £920, Charolais 400kg at £990, Limousin 426kg at £1050, Omagh producer Charolais 362kg at £915, Kesh producer Charolais 370kg at £940, Charolais 434kg at £1060, Irvinestown producer Charolais 532kg at £1145 and Derrylin producer Charolais 530kg at £1135.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1020 for a Charolais 402kg, heifers sold from £550 to £1100 for a Limousin 407kg.

Ruling prices: Garrison producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 383kg Charolais steer at £940, 420kg Charolais steer at £950, 379kg Charolais steer at £925, 329kg Charolais heifer at £885

Belleek producer 314kg Limousin heifer at £785, 265kg Limousin bull at £710, 274kg Limousin bull at £760, 407kg Limousin heifer at £1100, Enniskillen producer 340kg Charolais bull at £870, 346kg Charolais steer at £930, 247kg Charolais heifer at £635, 330kg Charolais bull at £790, 267kg Charolais bull at £760, 324kg Charolais steer at £865, 252kg Charolais heifer at £680, 268kg Limousin steer at £805, Derrygonnelly producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £700, 228kg Charolais heifer at £685, 274kg Charolais bull at £820, 272kg Charolais heifer at £760, 375kg Charolais steer at £925, Florencecourt producer 329kg Charolais heifer at £890, 312kg Charolais heifer at £830, 375kg Charolais heifer at £940, 313kg Charolais heifer at £790, 410kg Charolais heifer at £960, Dromore producer 430kg Charolais steer at £1030, 386kg Limousin steer at £955, 360kg Charolais steer at £990, 430kg Charolais steer at £1015, Springfield producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £905, 363kg Charolais heifer at £930, 355kg Charolais heifer at £905, 370kg Charolais steer at £890, 276kg Charolais bull at £790 and Derrylin producer 234kg Limousin heifer at £610, 283kg Limousin heifer at £770, 245kg Limousin heifer at £650, 198kg Limousin heifer at £605, 272kg Limousin heifer at £735.

CALVES

Springfield producer Charolais bull at £455, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £380, Belgian Blue bull at £345, Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £305, Limousin heifer at £280, Garvary producer Limousin bull at £300, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Fintona producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250 and Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £100.

SUCKLER COWS

Dromore producer Limousin heifer and bull at £1830, springing Charolais cow at £1480, Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1620, Limousin cow with heifer at £1580, Hereford cow with bull at £1510, Omagh producer Hereford heifer and bull at £1330, springing Limousin cow at £1260, springing Limousin cow at £1270, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1310, Trillick producer springing Simmental cow at £1500, springing Charolais cow at £1360, springing Aberdeen Angus cow at £1340 and Letterbreen producer springing Montbeliarde cow at £1240.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 620kg Limousin at £1300.

While medium weights sold from 189-230ppk paid for a 455kg Charolais at £1045.

Light weights 192-240ppk paid for a 390kg Charolais at £925.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 620kg at £1300, Charolais 590kg at £1200, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 610kg at £1255, Charolais 555kg at £1190 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1070, Charolais 450kg at £1000.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 176ppk paid for a 708kg Charolais at £1240. Medium weights from 105-176ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £980.

Friesian cows from 72-131pk for a 618kg at £810.