Mary Berry heading to the ploughing

The National Dairy Council is excited to announce that Queen of Cakes, Mary Berry will be the star guest at the NDC stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships being held in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly 18th – 20th September 2018.

To celebrate Mary’s attendance at the Ploughing, NDC are launching a really exciting competition. They are inviting you to create something unique and delicious that can be served at Afternoon Tea at Ploughing with Mary. It can be sweet or savoury but must contain dairy produce in some form. The three best recipes will be selected and the finalists will present their delicacy for tasting by Mary and guests and enjoy afternoon tea at the NDC Stand at the Ploughing Championships.

Practical as always Mary advises anyone entering to “practice the recipe”. “It must be the very best of Irish dairy produce and the best of its type, whether that’s a quiche, tart or cake - we don’t want to see curdled custard or separated filling, the pastry must be beautifully done, it has to have great flavour and beautifully presented. No soggy bottoms,” says Mary.

The judges for the competition will be Chandima Gamage Head Pastry Chef at Dromoland Castle, Irish Food Writer, Lilly Higgins and Ciara Leahy, Consumer Editor of the Irish Farmers’ Journal.