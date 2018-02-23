Masked men with hammer enter Ballyward home

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house on the Castlewellan Road in Ballyward, Co. Down, last night.

Sometime between 11.40pm last night, Thursday 22 February and 12.10am this morning, Friday 23 February a house in the area was entered by three masked men carrying a hammer. The men threatened the three occupants, a couple and their grown up son, and demanded money from them. The two male occupants were assaulted and received injuries which aren’t deemed to be life threatening. The female occupant was left shocked by the ordeal. The three males made off from the area with a sum of money.

Detective Sergeant Stewart is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Ardmore Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 22/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.