Mason’s Animal Feeds Ltd are once again pleased to announce their continued support to the Charollais Sheep breed with their sponsorship of the Charollais Sheep Show and sale in Ballymena on Monday 23rd September.

Eighty three sheep are catalogued for sale, 17 Shearling Rams and 66 Ram Lambs.

Judge for the pre sale Show is Rebecca McBratney of the Ashtonelle Flock, Bangor, County Down.

Show 6.30pm with sale commencing at 7.00pm.