Massereene Mart: Cast ewes continue to sell, with prices up to £110

An entry of top quality lambs met a keener trade at Monday's sales with a top price of 80 for Texels.

Cast ewes continued to sell well up to £110 again for Texels.

LAMB PRICES: Muckamore producer 4 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p. Antrim producer 70 lambs 20kg at £67= 335p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 20kg at £66 = 330p. Larne producer 13 lambs 23kg at £74.50 = 324p. Larne producer 16 lambs 23kg at £73.50 = 320p. Ligoniel producer 7 lambs 23kg at £73.50 = 320p. Ballinderry producer 6 lambs 21kg at £67 = 319. Randalstown producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £75 = 319p. Muckamore producer 4 lambs 25kg at £80 = 320p. Randalstown producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £74 = 315p. Ballycarry producer 16 lambs 23kg at £72 = 313p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £73.50 = 313p. Dundrod producer 42 lambs 24kg at £75 = 312p. Kells producer 11 lambs 21kg at £65.50 = 312p. Antrim producer 60 lambs 21.5kg at £67 = 311p. Ballyclare producer 22 lambs 24kg at £74.50 = 310p. Carrickfergus producer 3 lambs 23kg at £71 = 309p. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 23kg at £71 = 309p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £72.50 = 309p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 24kg at £74 = 308p. Larne producer 24 lambs 22kg at £67.50 = 307p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24kg at £73.50 = 306p. Randalstown producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £72 = 306p. Ballymena producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £75 = 306p. Glenavy producer 22 lambs 21kg at £64 = 305p. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 22kg at £67 = 305p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 28kg at £80. Dungannon producer 28 lambs 25kg at £78. Carrickfergus producer 16 lambs 25kg at £77.50. Cookstown producer 21 lambs 26kg at £77. Cushendall producer 38 lambs 25kg at £76. Ballyclare producer 11 lambs 26kg at £77. Crumlin producer 38 lambs 25.5kg at £76. Crumlin producer 41 lambs 25kg at £76. Ballycarry producer 40 lambs 25.5kg at £75. Cookstown producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £74. Portglenone producer 24 lambs 24kg at £74. Banbridge producer 29 lambs 24kg at £74.

CAST EWES: Dundonald producer 2 Texels at £110. Greyabbey producer 4 Texels at £100. Crumlin producer 7 Charollais at £95. Millisle producer 7 Charollais at £92. Antrim producer single Texel at £90. Lisburn producer 6 Suffolks at £88. Dundonald producer single Suffolk at £80. Hillsborough producer 9 Suffolks at £90. Ballycarry producer 4 Mules at £76. Crumlin producer 4 Blackface at £54.