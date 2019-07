Massereene Mart: Cast ewes selling in a strong trade to a top of £109

A good entry of lambs sold in a steady trade at Massereene on Monday with lambs selling to a top of 374p for 21.5kg and a top of £88.00 for 24kg.

Cast ewes sold in a strong trade to a top of £109.

Light lambs: Crumlin producer 3 Suffolk Texel lambs 21.5kg, £80.50, 374p. Ballynahinch producer 29 Suffolk lambs 19.5kg, £72.00, 369p. Glenavy producer 4 Texel lambs 19.5kg, £71.00, 364p. Toomebridge producer 16 Texel lambs 22.5kg, £82.00, 364p. Edentrillick producer 4 Texel 23kg, £83.50, 363p. Broughshane producer 8 lambs 21kg, £76.00, 362p. Antrim producer 7 Texel lambs 22kg, £79.50, 361p. Ballyclare producer 5 Texel lambs 20kg, £72.00, 360p. Ballyclare producer 8 Texel lambs 20kg, £72.00, 360p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 22.5kg, £81.00, 360p. Randalstown producer 18 Texel Suffolk lambs 22.5kg, £80.00, 356p. Belfast producer 7 lambs 22.5kg, £80.00, 356p. Hillsborough producer 9 lambs 20kg, £70.50, 353p. Aldergrove producer 10 Texel 23kg, £81.00, 352p. Templepatrick producer 6 Texel lambs 21kg, £74.00, 352p. Randalstown producer 16 Texel 21.5kg, £75.50, 351p. Carrickfergus producer 12 Dorset 22kg, £77.00, 350p. Aldergrove producer 17 Texel 22kg, £77.00, 350p. Ballymena producer 9 Suffolk lambs 22kg, £77.00, 350p. Larne producer 34 lambs 21.5kg, £75.00, 349p. Templepatrick producer 17 Suffolk Texel lambs 22kg, £76.50, 348p. Ballinderry producer 15 Texel lambs 21.5kg, £74.50, 347p. Crumlin producer 9 Texel lambs 22.5kg, £78.00, 347p. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 22kg, £76.00, 345p. Antrim producer 20 Suffolk Texel lambs 22kg, £76.00, 345p. Crumlin producer 25 Suffolk Texel lambs 21.5kg, £74.00, 344p.

Heavy lambs: Nutts Corner producer 6 Texel lambs 24kg, £88.00, 367p. Lisburn producer 10 Texel lambs 26kg, £84.50, 325p. Crumlin producer 3 Texel lambs 25kg, £84.00, 336p. Glenavy producer 5 Suffolk lambs 30kg, £84.00, 280p. Edentrillick producer 4 Texel lambs 23kg, £83.50, 363p. Ballynure producer 2 Charollais lambs 28kg, £81.50, 291p. Aldergrove producer 10 Texel lambs 23kg, £81.00, 352p. Antrim producer 50 Suffolk lambs 23.5kg, £81.00, 345p. Moorefields producer 17 lambs 23.5kg, £80.50, 343p. Glenavy producer 5 Suffolk lambs 24.5kg, £80.00, 327p. Lisburn producer 20 Texel lambs 24kg, £80.00, 333p. Cookstown producer 10 Suffolk lambs 25kg, £80.00. Larne producer 28 Texel lambs 24kg, £80.

Fat ewes: Nutts Corner producer 10 Texel ewes £109.00. Ballymena producer Texel ewes £100.00. Lisburn producer Texel ewes £94.00. Glenavy producer Suffolk ewes £93.00. Muckamore producer Texel ewes £92.00. Nutts Corner producer Texel ewes £89.00. Nutts Corner producer Texel ewes £87.50. Crumlin producer Texel ewes £85.00. Moira producer Suffolk Texel ewes £84.00 and Carnlough producer Blackface ewes £55.50.

Sale as usual Monday, July 8, 2019.