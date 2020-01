Massereene Mart: Ewes with lambs at foot sold to up to £154

Good numbers of lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday's final sale of the year.

Lamb prices continued to rise with lightweights getting the best rates selling up to £94.50 for a pen of Texels 22kg, 430p.

Heavy lots selling from £92 to £95 per head.

Cast ewes sold up to £100 for Texels Suffolks to £96.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to up to £154.

LAMB PRICES: Antrim producer 11 lambs 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Hannaghstwon producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Dundrod producer 11 lambs 23kg at £93.50 = 406p. Ballinderry producer 29 lambs 20kg at £80. = 400p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22kg at £86 = 391p. Ballymena producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £84 = 391p. Ligoniel producer 2 lambs 22kg at £86 = 391p. Ballycarry producer 7 lambs 23kg at £90 = 391p. Ballyearl producer 30 lambs 22kg at £86 = 391p. Ballymena producer 41 lambs 23kg at £90 = 391p. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 23kg at £90 = 391p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £87.50 = 389p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £91.50 = 389p. Aldergrove producer 6 lambs 21kg at £81 = 386p. Carrickfergus producer 27 lambs 20kg at £77 = 385p. Whitehead producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Randalstown producer 50 lambs 22.5kg at £86 = 382p. Ballymena producer 17 lambs 23kg at £88 = 382p. Parkgate producer 20 lambs 21.5kg at £82 = 381p. Raloo producer 18 lambs 24kg at £91.50 = 381p. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 24kg at £91 = 379p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 24kg at £91 = 379p. Mallusk producer 18 lambs 24kg at £90.50 = 378p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Comber producer 21 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24kg at £90 = 375p. Templepatrick producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Templepatrick producer 25 lambs 21.5kg at £78 = 373p. Doagh producer 17 lambs 24kg at £89.50 = 373p. Ballymena producer 26 lambs 23.5kg at £87.50 = 372p. Ballyearl producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Ballymena producer 5 lambs 23kg at £85.50 = 372p. Parkgate producer 14 lambs 24kg at £89 = 371p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 29kg at £95. Killinchy producer 46 lambs 25kg at £95. Dungannon producer 12 lambs 25kg at £94.50. Carrickfergus producer 37 lambs 26kg at £93.50. Magherafelt producer 37 lambs 26kg at £93.50. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 27kg at £94. Ballywalter producer 16 lambs 25kg at £94. Parkmore producer 3 lambs 29kg at £92. Ballymena producer 20 lambs 28kg at £92. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 25kg at £92. Comber producer 20 lambs 25kg at £92. Dunloy producer 46 lambs 27kg at £92.

Cast ewes: Dunmurry producer 2 Texels at £100. Ballywalter producer 7 Suffolks at £96. Cookstown producer 9 Suffolks at £95. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks at £85. Kells producer 3 Char at £83. Dundrod producer 2 Dorset at £83. Gleno producer 7 Cheviot at £81. Magherafelt producer 10 Mules at £78. Dungannon producer 11 Mules at £75.

BREEDING SHEEP: Glenavy producer two year old single ewe with 2 lambs at foot at £152. Glenavy producer FM single ewe with two lambs at foot at £145.