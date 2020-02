Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell to up £108

At Monday's sheep sales heavy hoggets sold up to £108 for Texels.

Lightweights selling to up to £104.50 also for Texels.

Cast ewes sold to £122 for a pen of Suffolks.

Hogget prices: Moira producer 11 hoggets 30kg at £108. Newtownards producer 29 hoggets 26kg at £107. Ballyclare producer 3 hoggets 27kg at £106. Carnlough producer 17 hoggets 28kg at £105. Antrim producer 22 hoggets 26kg at £105. Lurgan producer 19 hoggets 25kg at £104. Ballymena producer 14 hoggets 25kg at £103. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 26kg at £103. Crumlin producer 33 hoggets 26kg at £102.50. Randalstown producer 21 hoggets 26kg at £102. Ballymena producer 11 hoggets 29kg at £102. Glenarm producer 10 hoggets 28kg at £102. Randalstown producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £102. Crumlin producer 34 hoggets 27kg at £101.50. Ballinderry producer 21 hoggets 25kg at £101. Crumlin producer 36 hoggets 25kg at £100.

Lightweight hoggets: Lurgan producer 16 hoggets 23kg at £104.50 = 454p. Randalstown producer 13 hoggets 20.5kg at £93 = 454p. Dromore producer 23 hoggets 22kg at £98 = 445p. Rasharkin producer 29 hoggets 23kg at £101 = 439p. Ballymena producer 4 hoggets 21kg at £90.50 = 431p. Muckamore producer 24 hoggets 22kg at £94 = 427p. Ballycarry producer single Hogt 24kg at £101 = 421p. Carnlough producer 50 hoggets 23.5kg at £99 = 421p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Dundrod producer 46 hoggets 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Whitehead producer 26 hoggets 24kg at £99 = 412p. Ballinderry producer 9 hoggets 21kg at £86.50 = 412p. Ballynahinch producer 30 hoggets 23.5kg at £97 = 417p. Broughshane producer 28 hoggets 24.5kg at £100 = 408p.

CAST EWES: Ligoniel producer 7 Suffolks at £122. Stoneyford producer single Dorset at £117. Stoneyford producer 7 Dorsets at £110. Raloo producer 10 Charollais at £114. Antrim producer 3 Suffolks at £96. Antrim producer single Suffolk at £100. Ballymena producer 5 Mules at £100. Lurgan producer 23 Suffolks at £97. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Portadown producer 13 Suffolks at £88. Portadown producer 7 Suffolks at £87. Ballynahinch producer 13 Suffolks at £85. Magherafelt producer 19 Mules at £85. Dungiven producer 11 Blackface at £74. Carnlough producer 19 Blackface at £64.