Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £104 to £108 per head

At Monday’s sales of spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes a good entry of stock was penned with a 100% clearance.

Lightweight lambs sold from 450p to 500p for a pen of Texels 20kg at £100.

Heavy lambs sold from £104 to £108 per head.

Lightweight hoggets sold from 408p to 428p for a pen of Suffolks 21.5kg at £92.

Heavy lots sold from £100 to £108.

In the cast ewe ring Suffolks to £96.

Mules to £82.

Blackface ewes to £61.

LAMB PRICES: Ligoniel producer 4 lambs 20kg at £100 = 500p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £107 = 476p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £111 = 472p. Toomebridge producer 3 lambs 24kg at £113 = 470p. Aughafatten producer 15 lambs 20.5kg at £96 = 368p. Ligoniel producer 2 lambs 22kg at £103 = 468p. Antrim producer 3 lambs 24kg at £112 = 467p. Templepatrick producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Templepatrick producer 27 lambs 23kg at £107 = 465p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 23kg at £107 = 465p. Dundrod producer single lamb 22kg at £102 = 464p. Carrickfergus producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £98 = 456p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Carrickfergus producer 6 lambs 23kg at £104.

HEAVY LAMBS: Dundrod producer 7 lambs 25kg at £108. Muckamore producer 4 lambs 25kg at £106. Ballyclare producer 13 lambs 25kg at £105. Ballyearl producer 12 lambs 24kg at £104.

LIGHTWEIGHT HOGGETS: Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 21.5kg at £92 = 428p. Carntall producer 3 hoggets 24kg at £102 = 425p. Crumlin producer 9 hoggets 23kg at £97 = 422p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 418p. Ahoghill producer 6 hoggets 20.5kg at £85 = 414p. Antrim producer 6 hoggets 22kg at £91 = 414p. Toomebridge producer 2 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 408p. Antrim producer 16 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 408p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Dungannon producer 16 hoggets 29kg at £108. Lurgan producer 10 hoggets 28kg at £105. Dundrod producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £104. Carnlough producer 23 hoggets 27kg at £104. Ballynahinch producer 73 hoggets 26kg at £103. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 25kg at £102. Newtownards producer 7 hoggets 30kg at £103. Ballymena producer 23 hoggets 26kg at £103. Cushendall producer 29 hoggets 34kg at £102.

CAST EWES: Ballyclare producer 2 Suffolks at £96. Ballyclare producer Single Suffolk at £92. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £90. Ballinderry producer 2 Suffolks at £90. Templepatrick producer 9 Charollais at £88. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £87. Aldergrove producer 2 Charollais at £86. Crumlin producer 3 Suffolks at £86. Antrim producer 7 Suffolks at £85. Ballymena producer 9 Mules at £82. Ahoghill producer 7 Mules at £80. Carnlough producer 13 Blackface at £61.