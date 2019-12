Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £102

A large entry of lambs and cast ewes at Monday's sales met another strong demand from all buyers.

Heavy lots sold up to £102.

Lightweight lots sold up to 390p for 22kg at £86.

Cast ewes to £110 for Texels.

LAMB PRICES: Lurgan producer 29 Lambs 22kg at £86 = 390p. Ballyclare producer 20 lambs 22kg at £85.50 = 389p. Randalstown producer 22 lambs 20kg at £77.50 = 388p. Carnlough producer 32 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Donaghadee producer 31 lambs 18kg at £68.50 = 381p. Ballymena producer 70 lambs 21kg at £80. = 381p. Carrickfergus producer 48 lambs 22kg at £82.50 = 375p. Lurgan producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £84 = 373p. Straid producer 3 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Randalstown producer 6 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Ballymena producer 70 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Antrim producer 19 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Comber producer 17 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Carrickfergus producer 7 lambs 19kg at £70 = 368p. Tobermore producer 37 lambs 21kg at £77 = 367p. Crumlin producer 44 lambs 24kg at £88 = 367p. Larne producer 21 lambs 22.5kg at £82.50 = 367p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 24kg at £88 = 367p. Carrickfergus producer 16 lambs 20.5kg at £75 = 366p. Moorfields producer 12 lambs 20kg at £73 = 365p. Templepatrick producer 12 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Parkgate producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £85 = 362p. Ballymena producer 22 lambs 23.5kg at £85 = 362p. Ballynure producer 10 lambs 21kg at £76 = 362p. Ballymena producer 43 lambs 23.5kg at £85 = 362p. Dundrod producer 33 lambs 24kg at £87 = 363p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Glenavy producer 12 Texel 30kg at £102. Larne producer 16 lambs 25kg at £91.50. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 25kg at £91. Magherafelt producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £90. Ballywalter producer 22 lambs 25kg at £89. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 25.5kg at £88.50. Armagh producer 40 lambs 24kg at £88. Antrim producer 10 lambs 26kg at £88. Ballymena producer 8 lambs 27kg at £88. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25.5kg at £87.50. Muckamore producer 7 lambs 24kg at £87. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25kg at £87. Ballyclare producer 18 lambs 25.5kg at £87. Toomebridge producer 40 Blackface lambs 25.5kg at £86. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24kg at £86. Antrim producer 34 Blackface lambs 26kg at £86. Larne producer 44 Blackface lambs 25.5kg at £86.

CAST EWES: Dundonald producer 4 Texels at £110. Ballyclare producer 12 Texels at £90. Carnlough producer 9 Border Leicester at £86. Crumlin producer 9 Suffolks at £82,. Crumlin producer 7 Charollais at £82. Ballycarry producer 4 Suffolks at £80. Dunloy producer 19 Mules at £70. Larne producer 6 Blackface at £55.