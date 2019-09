Massereene Mart: Heavy lots selling from £70 to £75 per head

Lamb prices came under pressure again this week at Monday's sales selling from 300p to 323p for Texels 21.5kg at £69.50.

Heavy lots selling from £70 to £75 per head.

Cast ewes sold up to £92 for Texel.

LAMB PRICES: Randalstown producer 30 lambs 25kg at £75. Magherafelt producer 44 lambs 25kg at £74. Mallusk producer 23 lambs 25kg at £74. Dunloy producer 45 lambs 26.5kg at £74. Killinchy producer 43 lambs 24kg at £74. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £65 = 302p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 21kg at £63.50 = 302p. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £71 = 302p. Glenarm producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £71 = 302p. Glenarm producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £68 = 302p. Larne producer 24 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p.. Ballymena producer 14 lambs 25kg at £73. Glarryford producer 16 lambs 25kg at £73. Dundrod producer 33 lambs 25kg at £73. Ballynahinch producer 35 lambs 24.5kg at £73. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £72. Doagh producer 13 lambs 24.5kg at £72.50. Antrim producer 14 lambs 25kg at £72. Killyglen producer 28 lambs 25kg at £72. Ballycarry producer 34 lambs 27kg at £74. Aldergrove producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £69.50 = 323p. Carnlough producer 16 lambs 18kg at £57 = 317p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 21kg at £66 = 314p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 19.5kg at £60 = 308p. Raloo producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £65.50 = 305p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £71.50 = 304p. Doagh producer 22 lambs 24kg at £73 = 304p. Dundrod producer 5 lambs 23kg at £70 = 304p. Templepatrick producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £71.50. = 304p. Ballinderry producer 14 lambs 23kg at £70 = 304p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 20.5kg at £62 = 302p. Larne producer 24 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p. Carrickfergus producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £67.50 = 300p. Carrickfergus producer 18 lambs 23kg at £69 = 300p. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 22kg at £66 = 300p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p. Templepatrick producer 17 lambs 21kg at £63 = 300p.

CAST EWES: Ballyclare producer Texel ewe at £92. Islandmagee producer Texel ewe at £90. Ballywalter producer 10 Suffolks at £88. Ballymena producer 7 Suffolks at £86. Newtownards producer 7 Mules at £78. Newtownards producer 9 Mules at £72. Ballycarry producer 10 Mules at £72. Islandmagee producer 14 Mules at £70. Ballycarry producer 7 Mules at £70. Carnlough producer 14 Blackface at £55.