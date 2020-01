Massereene Mart: Heavy lots selling from £94 to £102

At Monday's sheep sales trade for lightweight lambs continued to firm selling from 386p to 420p and to 102 per head.

Heavy lots selling from £94 to £102.

Cast ewes to £125 for Texels and Suffolks to £100.

Prices: Antrim producer 20 hoggets 20kg at £84 = 420p. Larne producer 4 hoggets 22.5kg at £94 = 418p. Dundrod producer 8 hoggets 22kg at £92 = 418p. Dromara producer 20 hoggets 23kg at £95.50 = 415p. Glenavy producer 21 hoggets 21.5kg at £88 = 409p. Carrickfergus producer 42 hoggets 24,5kg at £100 = 408p. Larne producer 30 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 408p. Crumlin producer 31 hoggets 24kg at £97.50 = 406p. Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 23kg at £93 = 404p. Muckamore producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £101 = 404p. Lurgan producer 35 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p. Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 24kgat £96 = 400p. Randalstown producer 8 hoggets 23kg at £92 = 400p. Toomebridge producer 8 hoggets 25.5kg at £101.50 = 398p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 396p. Moira producer 10 hoggets 21kg at £83 = 395p. Ballynahinch producer 22 hoggets 24kg at £94 = 392p. Templepatrick producer 35 hoggets 24kg at £94 = 392p. Ballymena producer 4 hoggets 21kg at £82 = 390p. Ballymena producer 4 hoggets 24.5kg at £95.50 = 390p. Whitehead producer 30 hoggets 24.5kg at £95 = 388p. Crumlin producer 36 hoggets 24.5kg at £95 = 388p. Lisburn producer 26 Blackface hoggets 23kg at £89 = 387p. Ballymena producer 28 hoggets 24.5kg at £94.50 = 386p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Muckamore producer 2 hoggets 27kg at £101. Moira producer 4 hoggets 33kg at £102. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 29kg at £100. Ballymena producer 29 hoggets 26kg at £100. Antrim producer 9 hoggets 27kg at £99. Ballyclare producer 7 hoggets 27kg at £98. Crumlin producer 13 hoggets 25kg at £97. Larne producer 9 hoggets 26.5kg at £96. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 27kg at £96. Randalstown producer 15 hoggets 27kg at £96. Ballycarry producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £95. Broughshane producer 4 hoggets 27kg at £95. Carrickfergus producer 22 hoggets 25kg at £95. Crumlin producer 37 hoggets 24kg at £94. Ballyclare producer 31 hoggets 27kg at £94. Dundrod producer 13 hoggets 25kg at £94. Dundrod producer 67 hoggets 24.5kg at £94.

CAST EWES: Dundonald producer single Texel at £125. Ballyclare producer single Texel at £110. Dundonald producer 4 Texels at £104. Greyabbey producer 15 Suffolks at £100. Ballynahinch producer 17 Suffolks at £99. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £97. Moira producer 3 Suffolks at £94. Antrim producer 24 Suffolks at £94. Lurgan producer 7 Charollais at £90. Ballynahinch producer 12 Mules at £85. Ballywalter producer 17 Mules at £84. Crumlin producer 14 Mules at £82. Ballymena producer 8 Blackface at £63 Dundrod producer 7 Blackface at £61.