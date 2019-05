Massereene Mart: Heavy lots selling to £105 per head

A seasonal sale of new season’s lambs, hoggets and cast ewes was held on Monday with a steady trade for all weights.

Lambs selling from 420p to 470p for a pen of Texels 21.5kg at £101.

Heavy lots selling up to £105 per head.

The last of this year’s hoggets selling from 365 to 398p and up to £98 per head.

Cast ewes a sharper trade with Texels to £119 and Suffolks top £105.

Lamb prices: Glenavy producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £101 = 470p. Randalstown producer 14 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 21kg at £95 = 452p. Nutts Corner producer 12 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Templepatrick producer 24 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Glenarm producer 30 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Gracehill producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 436p. Doagh producer 18 lambs 23kg at £100 = 435p. Ballywalter producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 435p. Carrickfergus producer 8 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p. Mallusk producer 20 lambs 23kg at £99 = 430p. Randalstown producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £96 = 427p. Ballyclare producer 11 lambs 23.5kg at £100 = 426p. Dundonald producer 3 lambs 23kg at £98 = 426p. Ballycarry producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £100 = 425p. Ligoniel producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 24kg at £101 = 421p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Crumlin producer 2 lambs 25kg at £105. Ballywalter producer 6 lambs 25kg at £104. Ballymena producer 33 lambs 24kg at £102. Ballynahinch producer 8 lambs 24kg at £100. Antrim producer 31 lambs 26kg at £100. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 25kg at £100. Ballyclare producer 19 lambs 25kg at £100.

CAST EWES: Ahoghill producer 2 Texels at £119. Ballywalter producer 4 Suffolks at £105. Mallusk producer Single Suffolk at £104. Gracehill producer 6 Charollais at £98. Ligoniel producer 10 Mules at £92. Ballyclare producer 7 Suffolks at £94. Doagh producer 6 Suffolks at £93. Templepatrick producer 5 Suffolks at £98. Larne producer 6 Mules at £90. Ballynure producer 2 Suffolks at £96. Islandmagee producer 10 Suffolks at £90. Carrowdore producer 3 Mules at £86. Gilford producer 4 Suffolks at £97. Portadown producer 7 Mules at £80. Dundrod producer 8 Mules at £80. Ballynahinch producer 17 Mules at £82.