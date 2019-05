Massereene Mart: Pen of Texels sells for £114

A good entry of new season’s lambs, hoggets and cast ewes for a Bank Holiday Monday with lambs meeting a strong demand from all buyers, selling from 450p to 485p for a pen of Texels 23.5kg at £114.

Hoggets sold from 385p to 415p for a pen of Dorsets 23kg at £95.

Cast ewes sold up to 100 for a pen of Suffolks.

LAMB PRICES: Moneymore producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £114 = 485p. Nutts Corner producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £108 = 480p, Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £110 = 468p. Dundrod producer 15 lambs 20.5kg at £95 = 463p. Templepatrick producer 8 lambs 21kg at £97 = 462p. Moira producer 12 lambs 23kg at £106 = 462p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 22kg at £101 = 459p. Muckamore producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £98.50 = 458p. Ligoniel producer 4 lambs 22kg at £100 = 455p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £97 = 451p. Templepatrick producer 3 lambs 24kg at £109 = 454p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 23kg at £104 = 452p. Ahoghill producer 6 lambs 21kg at £94 = 448p. Ballyutoag producer 3 lambs 23kg at £102 = 444p. Ballycarry producer 2 lambs 23kg at £102 = 444p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 24kg at £106 = 442p. Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £104 = 443p.

HOGGETS: Stoneyford producer 3 hoggets 23.5kg at £95. Ballynahinch producer 76 hoggets 25kg at £92.50. Ballycarry producer single 2 hoggets 33kg at £92. Ballynahinch producer single Hogt 34 Kg at £90. Dunloy producer 17 hoggets 27kg at £89. Ballyclare producer 9 hoggets 27kg at £87. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 23kg at £86. Ahoghill producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £86.

CAST EWES: Ligoniel producer single Suffolk at £100. Dundonald producer single Suffolk at £100. Richhill producer 15 Suffolks at £99. Dromara producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Ballyclare producer 2 Charollais at £95. Ballycarry producer single Suffolk at £94. Ballyutoag producer single Suffolk at £95. Ahoghill producer 7 Suffolks at £93. Dundrod producer 13 Mules at £88. Rathkenny producer 14 Blackface at £61.