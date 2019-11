Massereene Mart: Prices well ahead of deadweight trade

A super trade for all weights of lambs at Monday’s sales with some 30 pens selling from 80 to £84.50.

Prices well ahead of deadweight trade.

Cast ewes sold up to £85 with quality poor.

LAMB PRICES: Crumlin producer 10 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Ballycarry producer 17 lambs 21.5kg at £75.50 = 351p. Antrim producer 50 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Muckamore producer 9 lambs 24kg at £83 = 346p. Randalstown producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £77.50 = 344p. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £84 = 343p. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Carnlough producer 50 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Ballymena producer 12 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Larne producer 29 lambs 19.5kg at £66 = 338p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 24kg at £81 = 337p. Ballynure producer 26 lambs 22kg at £74 = 336p. Ballymena producer 7 lambs 22kg at £74 = 336p. Ballynahinch producer 37 lambs 24kg at £80.50 = 335p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 24kg at £80.50 = 335p. Lisburn producer 9 lambs producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50 = 334p. Ballygally producer 41 lambs 24.5kg at £81 = 330p. Lisburn producer 17 lambs 24.5kg at £80 = 327p. Dundrod producer 26 lambs 25kg at £81.50 = 326p. Glenarm producer 11 lambs 25kg at £81 = 324p. Ballymena producer 42 lambs 25kg at £81 = 324p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 21kg at £68 = 324p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 25.5kg at £82 = 322p. Randalstown producer 31 lambs 25kg at £82 = 322p. Crumlin producer 35 lambs 25kg at £80.50 = 322p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 25kg at £80. = 320p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £78. = 318p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 25kg at £81 = 318p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 25.5kg at £80.50 = 316p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Randalstown producer 9 lambs 29.5kg at £84.50. Ballywalter producer 22 lambs 28kg at £84. Tobermore producer 30 lambs 27kg at £83.50. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 27kg at £82. Magherafelt producer 10 lambs 27kg at £82. Doagh producer 31 lambs 26kg at £81. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 26kg at £81. Portglenone producer 42 lambs 26kg at £81. Mallusk producer 14 lambs 27kg at £81. Crossgar producer 39 lambs 25kg at £80.50. Rasharkin producer 27 lambs 25.5kg at £80.

CAST EWES: Lisburn producer 10 Suffolks at £85. Ballycarry producer 7 Suffolks at £82. Ballycarry producer 10 Suffolks at £75. Ballycarry producer 7 Mules at £71. Ballinderry producer 5 Mules at £70. Broughshane producer 10 Mules at £70. Crumlin producer 6 Mules at £70. Toomebridge producer 7 Suffolks at £71. Carnlough producer 11 Blackface at £52. Larne producer 7 Blackface at £50.