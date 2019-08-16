Massive crowd for Jalex flock sale

Sheep farmers from throughout the country descended on James Alexander’s Randalstown farm to attend his very first production sale of commercial gimmers and draft ewes.

The quality of stock surpassed all expectations and were eagerly snapped up for flock replacements.

The Jalex Flock have worked hard at creating a blend of Suffolk x Cheviot mules that have proven they are excellent milky mothers that will stand the test of time in commercial flocks.

Many bidders at the sale were repeat customers due to how well the Jalex sheep had performed. The pick of the sale was a pen of 10 which sold for £295 per head. Many more lots sold in excess of £240 with an average of £206 recorded. There was one pen of ewe lambs sold on the night which made £175 per head. A small selection of rams topped at £830 paid for a home bred Suffolk shearling.

James Alexander would like to thank all those who attended the sale and wish buyers well with their stock, in addition to all of the team who pulled out all the stops to get the venue and stock ready for the sale.

Auctioneer: Richard Beattie Livestock Sales.

Mya Alexander hard at work penning hoggets at the Jalex Flock on farm sale

Suffolk Gimmers averaged £207, Cheviot Mules averaged £206. Draft ewes £146.50. Tips from £520 to £830

A selection of rams sold to top at �830 paid for a home bred Suffolk shearling

Another batch leaves the ring at James Alexander's production sheep sale. The Cheviot mules returned an average of �206 per head

There was a massive crowd at the Alexanders first on farm production sale of commercial gimmers and ewes