Master Tom triumphs at 52nd foal show

Clydesdale enthusiasts and spectators turned out on Saturday, December 14. for the County Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s 52nd Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena Livestock Market.

The task of judging this year’s show fell to James Tennant, part of the West Forth Show Team from Lanarkshire, and he was treated to a great show of foals with 18 forward.

CLHBS Young Handler Championship 2019 ' Young Handlers receiving their prizes from Fred Hanna (CLHBS) and Captain Jim Anderson (Clydesdale Horse Society). (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

The Overall Champion went to Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner with the day’s foal champion Downhill Master Tom. This home bred senior colt foal is sired by Eskecraggan Ernest with his dam being Garleton Betty.

Reserve overall champion and reserve foal champion went to Messrs Hanna with their May born junior filly foal, on her first outing – Macfin Dancing Queen. This filly is sired by Muirton Sabre with her dam being Macfin Diamond Queen.

Senior Champion went to David Patterson with his homebred three year old filly Agivey Sophie. She is by Roes Hall Calypso with her dam being Drumeen Grace.

Reserve Senior Champion went to yearling colt Macfin Kingsman, again from Messrs Hanna, he is by Rosegift Rocky with his dam being Macfin Diamond Queen.

Senior Champion ' Agivey Sohpie with owner David Patterson, sponsors Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass Horse Feeds) and Judge - James Tennant (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

The strong class of Young Handlers was won by Bonnie Taggart (Ballaney), with second place going to Edward Leverett and third place going to Lucy Kirkpatrick. All three experienced handlers have already qualified to go the CHS Young Handlers Championship at the Royal Highland Show 2020.

The CLHBS Foal Show kicks off the Young Handlers Championship 2019/20 which will continue through the summer show season.

The Foal Show class results were as follows:

Class 1: Yeld Mare – 3 year Old and Upwards: 1, Agivey Sophie (David Patterson)

Senior Champion Agivey Sohpie with owner David Patterson (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Class 2: 1 Year Old Colt/Gelding: 1, Macfin Kingsman (Messrs Hanna)

Class 3: Senior Colt Foal: 1, Downhill Master Tom (G & L Tanner); 2, Carnaff Trueform (D & M McKay); 3, Dairylough Lord Clifford (S and V Parke); 4, Hillview Majestic Storm (D and R Ryan)

Class 4: Senior Filly Foal: 1, Bratlach Anniversary Girl (John Drummond); 2, Macfin Lady Lilyann (Messrs. Hanna); 3, Carrickmannon Lady Duchess (Pat O’Boyle); 4, Bannbrook Summer (Robin Kerr); 5, Hollybank April Flowergirl (Sam McKee)

Class 5: Junior Colt Foal: 1, Castletown Cracker (John Cross); 2, Drumnaconnagher Dillan (Gerry McGreevy); 3, Portview McLeod (John McDermott)

Reserve Senior Champion Macfin Kingsman with owner Graffin Hanna (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Class 6: Junior Filly Foal: 1, Macfin Dancing Queen (Messrs. Hanna); 2,Carnaff Jeannie (Wendy Holmes); 3, Artnagullion Flash Girl (Jill McAllister); 4, Ballaney Princess Helen (The Taggart Family); 5, Coveys Miss Emma (Eddie Murtagh); 6, Donnybrewer Maclara (Janine Dunlop)

Class 7: Young Handlers; 1, Bonnie Taggart; 2, Edward Leverett; 3, Lucy Kirkpatrick

Overall Champion - Downhill Master Tom (G and L Tanner)

Reserve Overall Champion - Macfin Dancing Queen (Messrs Hanna)

Opp. Sex to Overall Champion - Macfin Dancing Queen (Messrs Hanna)

Senior Champion - Agivey Sophie (David Patterson)

Reserve Senior Champion ' Macfin Kingsman with owner Graffin Hanna, sponsors Geoffrey Glass (Steele Farm Supplies) and Craig Black (Bush Tavern) (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Reserve Senior Champion - Macfin Kingsman (Messrs Hanna)

Foal Champion - Downhill Master Tom (G and L Tanner)

Reserve Foal Champion - Macfin Dancing Queen (Messrs Hanna)

Best Foal Bred in Ireland - Downhill Master Tom (G and L Tanner)

Best Foal Bred by Exhibitor - Downhill Master Tom (G and L Tanner)

Best Presented Animal - Agivey Sophie (David Patterson)

Best Young Handler - Bonnie Taggart

The Society is indebted to all sponsors – Cahill Carr MRCVS, SH Coleman, A Diamond and Son, Steele Farm Supplies and the Clydesdale Horse Society.

Yvonne Hanna (Secretary) also thanked the society members who annually contribute towards special prizes down through the classes.

The County Londonderry Horse Breeding Society would like to thank JA McClelland and Sons for the use of their first class facilities, and to the Market Staff for all their help, before and after the show.

The Society’s Christmas Raffle Draw was drawn during Saturday’s judging. The winners were:

1, (£100) Christine Halliday; 2, (£75) Archie McCaughan; 3, (£50) Dessie Simpson; 4, (£25) Alex Morrison; 5, (£25) Sandra Sleath.

The Society wish to thank everyone who supported the raffle, proceeds will be going to The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

The Foal Show Social Night was another great success, enjoyed by many CLHBS members, family, friends and our overseas visitors, thanks go to Craig Black and staff of the Bush Tavern for their hospitality over the weekend.

The CLHBS would like to wish all their members and supporters all the best for 2020.

Reserve Overall Champion and Reserve Foal Champion - Macfin Dancing Queen with owner Craig Hanna (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Reserve Overall Champion and Reserve Foal Champion ' Macfin Dancing Queen with Craig Hanna and sponsor Sam Coleman (Photo courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

NISA Clydesdale Championship 2019 ' Winners receiving their prizes from sponsor Peter McQuaid from Lisburn Equestrian and Farm Feeds.