Maximise intakes of silages this winter

It is often said at this time of year that the silage in the pit must be fed no matter what!

This is often the case too, but there are several management practices that can increase silage intakes even if quality is lower than desired.

Maximising silage intakes are important for two main reasons. Firstly, the more silage eaten typically the healthier rumen will be with less incidence of acidosis or other nutritional upsets and secondly there’s the possibility of higher milk components particularly butterfat which is driven partly by fibre digestion.

In order to calculate intake, it is vital at the outset that a representative silage sample is analysed. Dry matter of silage is hugely influential to intakes e.g. fifty kilos per day per cow of a 20% dry matter silage will only achieve the same dry matter intake (10kgs) as 30 kgs of a 33.3% dry matter silage. Obviously over 100 cows this means that 5 tonnes of the 20% silage need to go through the diet feeder every day rather than just 3 tonnes of the 33.3% one. This is a huge difference and there are many silages on farms today with even higher or lower dry matter than those in this example making the variation even wider.

Good silage intakes are not only necessary to ensure healthy cows but from a profitability point of view a higher silage intake means more litres can be obtained from forage and subsequently less concentrates therefore a better margin over concentrate can be achieved. One extra kilogram of dry matter intake, usually about 3 to 5 kgs of fresh silage can give about 2 litres of milk so concentrate can then be reduced by about 1 kilo or indeed concentrate level retained and marginal litres achieved.

To increase intakes, it is necessary to make sure that cows always have access to silage apart from milking times. Quite often cows are in the collecting yard or parlour for 2 or 3 hours each day and if there is another 2 or 3 hours where for various reasons cows have little or no feed in front of them suddenly you can find that out of twenty-four hours cows are without feed for 6 hours or a quarter of the day. This obviously decreases intakes.

There is no point in trying to make cows clean up poorer quality silage as this again will reduce intakes. It is much better to clear that silage away and replace with new feed. If silages for whatever reason are less palatable it may be better to feed twice per day rather than just once; again, to encourage intake with fresh feed.

Pushing silage up several times during the day has been shown to increase intakes. Firstly, it may make silage that has got nosed out from the feed area available and secondly, cows will naturally come forward when they see feed activity and whilst there they will eat.

Sometimes one silage on the farm can be very damp or have some other challenge for example it has a high NDF or lower ME and although having two pits open at the same time can have disadvantages it may be best to mix that poorer quality silage with another silage to give the cows a standard diet and hopefully a standard intake over the winter.

Feed space is another important consideration. Where insufficient feed space is available the shiest cows and heifers or cows with health problems etc. will not be able to feed adequately with the resulting lower intakes having detrimental effects on milk yield and body condition. Usually 0.7 metres of space should be adequate for most cows. And for 100 cows this is 70 metres of linear space at the feed trough which is quite a length. If there is not enough space in your current housing arrangement, then consideration should be given to maybe siting a feed trailer or ring feeder in some open area which is accessible. Usually collecting yards are vacant between milkings and perhaps you could consider siting a feed trailer there during that vacant period each day.

The design of feed barriers can often be an issue on farms with top rails being too low so causing damage to the top of the cows neck and discouraging her from staying there as long as she might otherwise have done. Inspect your cows to see any swelling or rubbing in the neck area and where this is the case identify the offending barrier and raise it.

Fresh, clean water is essential to achieving good dry mater intakes and is even more pronounced when you are feeding drier silages. The position of water troughs is also influential in increasing dry matter intakes too. Ideally a water trough should be positioned near the exit of the parlour so cows can easily have a drink after eating their concentrate. For each litre of milk a cow produces she will require at least 3 litres of water.

These are only a few of the options to consider this winter and United Feeds’ team of nutrition advisers will be happy to visit your farm to identify opportunities for you to maximise dry matter intake of silage and achieve optimum performance especially this year where silage is reasonably plentiful on most farms.