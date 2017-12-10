Maxol announced as a lubricant of choice for Fane Valley Stores

Maxol Lubricants, part of the Maxol Group, has announced that they have secured the role as the lubricant of choice for all Fane Valley Stores in Northern Ireland.

With 15 stores and an excellent reputation, Fane Valley is the leading agricultural co-op in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the decision to choose Maxol Lubricants, Dessie Ferguson, General Manager of Fane Valley Stores, said: “Maxol Lubricants is a well-established brand, recognizable and present throughout the country. High quality products and excellent customer service were key factors that influenced our decision to choose Maxol Lubricants. Their full product portfolio covers every farmer’s need. With their support and backing we look forward to growing our lubricants category in store and broadening our customer base in Northern Ireland.”

Commenting on this new business win, Owen O’Neill, General Manager of Maxol Lubricants said: “Maxol Lubricants has established a highly successful business as a supplier of premium quality lubricants to a wide cross section of industries throughout Ireland, in particular the agri sector.

“We are delighted that Fane Valley has chosen Maxol Lubricants to supply lubricants to their 15 stores and we look forward to working closely with the team at Fane Valley to ensure we exceed all their expectations.”

To mark the launch of the partnership, Maxol Lubricants and Fane Valley are running excellent in store promotions. Customers can get a free 1L Chain Oil with every 20L purchased. They will also have the opportunity to win a brand new chainsaw by purchasing any Maxol product. There will be one chainsaw to be won in each Fane Valley Store.