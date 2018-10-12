Maxol Lubricants announces sponsorship of The Farmer’s Bash 2018

Maxol Lubricants, the dedicated lubricants division of the Maxol Group, it is delighted to be sponsoring The Farmer’s Bash , the UK and Ireland’s biggest ever indoor Country Music Dance concert.

The Farmer’s Bash will take place this Friday, October 12th at Belfast’s prestigious SSE Arena.

The gig will celebrate the very best of Irish country music featuring its biggest stars, including Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh, Cliona Hagan, Johnny Brady, Rednex and very special guest Philomena Begley and many others, on a thunderous purpose built sound, lighting and AV rig within the iconic 10,000 capacity arena.

Maxol Lubricants, proud to be known as the ‘Farmers’ Choice,’ market a comprehensive range of premium quality oils, greases, anti-freezes and AdBlue to a wide cross section of industries throughout Ireland and in particular the agri sector.

Maxol Lubricants are proud suppliers of choice to three Agri Co-Op Groups throughout Ireland, including Kerry Agri, Dairygold Co-Op, and Fane Valley in Nothern Ireland. There are over 100 agri stores stocking the full range of Maxol agri lubricants and greases including Engine Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils, Milking Machine Oil, ATV Oil, Coolants/Antifreezes and AdBlue.

Noel Hamilton, regional sales manager, Maxol Lubricants said: “Maxol Lubricants is proud to be an established supplier of premium quality lubricants to a wide cross section of industries throughout Ireland, and in particular the Agri sector. We are delighted to be headline sponsor of the Farmers Bash 2018 and are looking forward to the country party of a lifetime.”

The ambitious event, presented by LSFX Productions is expected to attract thousands of country music and jiving fans from across Ireland and beyond who want to see their musical heroes perform at the country event of the year.

Country music sensation Johnny Brady said: ‘I am super excited to be involved in the Farmers Bash this year, it will be great for country music and for the whole farming community across Northern Ireland. I look forward to seeing everyone there for the biggest and best party!’