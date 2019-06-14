May madness for Dungiven YFC

Dungiven YFC have had a busy month beginning with their annual May Day tractor run which was held on May 6 this year and was in aid of Rossmar School’s Building Development fund.

Despite the damp, rainy conditions, there were over 70 tractors at the run so being the largest run yet for Dungiven YFC.

Dungiven YFC's senior team at Finvoy YFC's sports night, (back) Zara Fulton, Lauren McFarlane, Claire Young, (front) Robert Mullan and Emma Douglas

A big thank you is extended to everyone who took part and to McFarlane Animal Health for hosting the barbecue afterwards.

Next up was the Balmoral Show at which member Caroleena Smyth took part in the Northern Ireland floral art finals.

A huge congratulations is deserved as she was placed third in the 21-25 age group.

The Wooden Welly competition for Co Londonderry took place on May 23 which was hosted by Dungiven YFC.

Dungiven YFC's junior team (back) James Maxwell, Rebecca Nicholl, Adam Maxwell, (front) Poppy Miller and Lucy Carmichael at Finvoy YFC sports night

Well done to Dungiven YFC’s junior team who came first and to Dungiven YFC’s senior team who were placed second.

Two teams, one junior and one senior, attended Finvoy YFC’s sports night at Ballymoney Showgrounds.

There were no winners but members had a blast taking part in the slippy football, sack race and other fun team games.

Recently the members of Dungiven YFC have started stock judging practices for the upcoming beef and sheep county heats which will be held at the start of June.

Dungiven YFC's junior team taking home the Wooden Welly trophy, (back) John Baird, Aaron Hamilton, (front) Rebecca Nicholl, Adam Maxwell, Matthew Wilson and Poppy Miller

The club look forward to a busy and eventful summer schedule ahead.

Emma Douglas taking part in the team games at Finvoy YFC sports night

Dungiven YFC ready for the Wooden Welly competition which was tag rugby this year

Dungiven YFC member Caroleena Smyth with her prizewinning arrangement of flowers at the floral art finals at the Balmoral Show