May madness for Dungiven YFC

Dungiven YFC have had a busy month beginning with their annual May Day tractor run which was held on May 6 this year and was in aid of Rossmar School’s Building Development fund.
Despite the damp, rainy conditions, there were over 70 tractors at the run so being the largest run yet for Dungiven YFC.
A big thank you is extended to everyone who took part and to McFarlane Animal Health for hosting the barbecue afterwards.
Next up was the Balmoral Show at which member Caroleena Smyth took part in the Northern Ireland floral art finals.
A huge congratulations is deserved as she was placed third in the 21-25 age group.
The Wooden Welly competition for Co Londonderry took place on May 23 which was hosted by Dungiven YFC.
Well done to Dungiven YFC’s junior team who came first and to Dungiven YFC’s senior team who were placed second.
Two teams, one junior and one senior, attended Finvoy YFC’s sports night at Ballymoney Showgrounds.
There were no winners but members had a blast taking part in the slippy football, sack race and other fun team games.
Recently the members of Dungiven YFC have started stock judging practices for the upcoming beef and sheep county heats which will be held at the start of June.
The club look forward to a busy and eventful summer schedule ahead.