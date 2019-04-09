Mayobridge Pharmacy to host open days

Mayobridge Pharmacy will hold open days for farmer-customers on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

The events will be hosted in conjunction with HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories.

“We stock a range of animal health and related products,” confirmed pharmacist Paul O’Hare.

“Many of these products are of direct interest to farmers at this time of the year. And given these circumstances we felt it appropriate to encourage producers throughout the South Down area to visit our premises and benefit from the special offers that will be available.”

Paul confirmed that representatives from HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories will be in attendance for the upcoming events.

“Mayobridge Pharmacy has stocked a wide range of our products over the past number of years,” said Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health.

“We will be profiling the benefits of our Liquid Gold range of mineral and vitamin drenches at the upcoming open days.

“These are particularly relevant products given the nutritional boost required by suckler cows with calves at foot plus ewes with lambs at this time of the year.

“Young stock going out to grass over the coming weeks will also benefit greatly if they are drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle now.”

He added: “Young beef cattle and dairy stock have tremendous capacity to grow-on, once they are put out to grass: the challenge is that of making sure that all of this potential is realised.”

Paul went on to relate the results of a recent synchronised AI trial involving 150 replacement beef heifers. The animals were from the renowned Jalex herd owned by Randalstown farmer James Alexander.

Significantly, they recorded a 78% conception rate to first service. Three weeks prior to the start of the programme all the heifers were drenched with HVS Liquid Gold Cattle

“Fertility in suckler cows and heifers are highly dependent on the animals’ mineral and vitamin balance. If these are sub-optimal then their ability to conceive will be negatively impacted,” confirmed Paul Elwood.

Paul O’Hare confirmed a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range in the South Down area.

“Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese feature in their 100% chelated form,” he said.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock never exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.

“Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock at grass are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”