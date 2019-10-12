Mayobridge Pharmacy to host two farm open days

Mayobridge Pharmacy has announced that it will host two open days for farmer customers on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19.

Both events are being organised in conjunction with HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories.

The open days are taking place at a time when farmers throughout the South Down area will be housing cattle and preparing stock for the winter ahead.

“We stock a range of animal health and related products,” confirmed pharmacist Paul O’Hare.

“Many of these products are of direct interest to farmers at this time of the year. And given these circumstances we felt it appropriate to encourage producers throughout the South Down area to visit our premises and benefit from the special offers that will be available.”

Paul confirmed that representatives from HVS Animal Health and Norbrook Laboratories will be in attendance on both days.

“Mayobridge Pharmacy has stocked a wide range of our products over the past six years,” said Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health.

“We will be profiling the benefits of our Liquid Gold range of mineral and vitamin drenches at the upcoming open days. These are particularly relevant products given the challenges facing farmers with suckler cows with calves at foot, suckle calves, store and finishing cattle plus in lamb ewes and store lambs at this time of the year.

“All stock due to be housed over the coming weeks will benefit greatly if they are drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle now.”

He added: “Young cattle and dairy stock have tremendous capacity to grow-on throughout the year: the challenge is that of making sure that all of this potential is realised.”

Paul Elwood also confirmed the results of recent trials carried out with young stock drenched with HVS Liquid Gold Cattle. They confirm that additional liveweight gains of 9.9 kilos per head can be achieved after just 54 days at grass.

He added: “The difference amounted to an extra 20.4 kilos per head after 104 days. This gain in performance is worth an extra £30 per treated animal. So it is more than significant.”

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream. Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.

Paul O’Hare confirmed a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range: “Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock at grass are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”

For further information, contact Mayobridge Pharmacy on (028) 3085 1000