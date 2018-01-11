McAleer welcomes scheme opening

Sinn Féin’s Agriculture spokesperson Declan McAleer MLA has welcomed the opening of the second tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme and has encouraged farmers to attend the workshops which are planned for local areas during January.

Mr McAleer said: “The second tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme is currently open for applications and will close at 4pm on the 2nd of February 2018.

“The scheme is designed to support smaller scale investments that will improve the sustainability of farm businesses such as the purchase of equipment and machinery, costing from £5,000 to £30,000.

“Countryside Services is rolling out this programme on behalf of DAERA and have organized information sessions to focus on the scheme requirements, how to apply and what is eligible under Tranche 2 of Tier 1.

“I strongly encourage all interested farmers to attend their local session which will run from 2pm to 9pm with presentation sessions starting at 2:30pm and 7:30pm in the following locations:

9th January 2018, CAFRE, Enniskillen

10th January 2018, Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

11th January 2018, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh

15th January 2018, CAFRE, Greenmount

17th January 2018, CAFRE, Loughry, Cookstown

18th January 2018, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch

“More details of the scheme are available on www.countrysideservices.com or by contacting them on 0845 026 7535 or email: tier1@countrysideservices.com.”