McAree Engineering to create 30 new jobs in 2020

McAree Engineering, has announced upwards of 30 new roles which they plan to fill early in 2020.

The company which already employs 145 staff across its three factories in Ballinode and Carrickroe, North Monaghan made the announcement a week after they signed a Strategic Partnership agreement with Kilnaleck based, Breffni Air.

“We have invested some €5M in facilities and new capability in the past 18 months and this will continue with an additional investment of €2m in 2020.

“With Breffni Air, we are commencing a long term HVAC ducting project which will allow us to get the most from this investment and we are absolutely delighted to announce these additional jobs for North Monaghan,” added Brendan McAree, Managing Director.

Welcoming the announcement, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation added: “Huge congratulations to McAree Engineering on this fantastic news, which will come as a huge boost to North Monaghan and the wider region.

“They are a shining light for home grown rural businesses right across the country, proving that you don’t have to be in a big city to achieve big success.

“The positive impact that they have on the local area cannot be underestimated and I would like to wish Brendan and the team the very best in the exciting chapter ahead.”

Vincent McAree, Operations Director stated: “We have collaborated with Breffni Air for almost 20 years on a number of projects so it made sense to formalise this arrangement.

“We share the same vision of excellence in engineering, have similar values and are both growing rapidly.

“This partnership will allow us to grow the businesses using each other’s complementary strengths.

“We will focus on major industrial HVAC projects which is the driver behind today’s job announcement and will collaborate on a range of new projects.”

HR Manager, Katharine Slowey advises: “We have a range of roles available from Design Engineers, CNC Machine Operators, Assembly Operatives and Fabrication Welders and, we are looking to fill them early in the New Year.

“We are also looking to improve the gender balance in McAree Engineering and would love to see more women apply for these roles.

“We are a third generation family business and have a strong focus on health and safety whilst at the same time operating a friendly work environment offering excellent rates of pay.

“We believe in ongoing training and offer all our team members the opportunity to work with high-end machines and equipment. Full details of the roles are available on our website www.mcaree-eng.com.”

McAree Engineering has been based in Ballinode since 1946 when the company was set up by Brendan’s father, Vince.

They are best known for designing and manufacturing the V-Mac Silo range of Bulk storage solutions mainly for the agricultural sector.

While this is an important part of the business, it accounts for only around 20% of turnover. They have invested euro millions in state of the art lasers and press brakes, operating one of the most modern suites of sheet metalworking machinery in Ireland and Britain.