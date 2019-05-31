McCormick dealer sales network strengthened

The McCormick dealer network in Northern Ireland has been strengthened with the appointment of McKeever Tractors for County Antrim.

The dealership based at Portglenone near Ballymena will draw on past experience of McCormick products to support existing owners of the tractors while focusing exclusively on McCormick for future sales.

Managing director Thomas McKeever says he is very happy to be handling McCormick again: “We have customers operating these tractors, our mechanics know the tractors and are confident working on them, and we know the tractors perform well and are reliable,” he says.

“We’ll be supporting McCormick users old and new with a stock of parts for the entire range from 2002 models onwards to the current machines.”

Ben Agar, sales director for the UK and Ireland at McCormick manufacturer Argo Tractors, says Thomas McKeever and his team have a great opportunity to develop their business through the McCormick franchise.

“In recent years, we have seen major investments by Argo in the products, their manufacturing facilities and in digital parts, sales, marketing and communication resources that can improve the efficiency and overall success of a dealer’s business,” he explains.

“As a very traditional dealership, McKeever Tractors provides unstinting support to their customers, so we’re confident that bringing these elements together in a new McCormick franchise partnership will be successful.”