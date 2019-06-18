McCullough family enjoys successful Balmoral

Once again the Dexter Cattle Society had an excellent turnout for their classes at Balmoral show.

This year was an outstanding success for the McCullough family of Ballydavey Dexters.

In the first class of cow in calf or with calf at foot, with 18 entries, they swept the board with first, second and third places. The heifer class with 12 entries was won by R Garrett and Family, showing for the first time at Balmoral. The Junior Heifer was another win for the McCullough Family and the Junior Bull was awarded to Ross McCalmont.

The Senior Bull, from a class of 10 entries, went to Ryan Lavery. In the pairs class the winning pair belonged to Mike Frazer.

Breed Champion went to the McCullough family with Ballydavey Blossom, Reserve Champion Ryan Lavery with Rathnafishogue T-Bone.

Junior Breed Champion was won by Beechgrove Dothraki owned by Ross McCalmont and Junior Reserve Champion McCullough Family with Ballydavey BlissieSue.

The Judge this year was Mr Stuart Creasey from England who had a very difficult time in choosing his lineup. However he gave everyone the chance of being moved along the line.

Results

Cow or Heifer in calf or with calf at foot – 1st, Ballydavey Blossom; 2nd, Ballyhartfield Bliss 3rd Saltaire Spectre owned by the McCullough Family

Heifer born in 2017 - 1st, Loughside Nelly, R Garrett and Family; 2nd, Ballyloughan Kelpie, Montgomery Family; 3rd, Ballyhartfield Lottie, Ross McCalmont.

Heifer born in 2018 - 1st Ballydavey Blissiesue, McCullough Family; 2nd, Ballyboley Ivy; 3rd, Ballyboley Ida owned by S Alexander.

Bull born before 31st December 2017 - 1st, Rathnafishogue T-Bone, Ryan Lavery; 2nd, Allendara Patrick–McCullough Family; 3rd, Northbrook Atlas, Bloomer Family

Bull born 2018 - 1st, Beechgrove Dothraki, Ross McCalmont; 2nd, Castlescreen Eddie, Castlescreen Farms; 3rd, Loughside Olympion, R Garrett and Family.

Thanks to the judge Mr Stuart Creasey and to James Eccles as chief steward and stewards Alison Jackson. Christopher and Lynn Harris and also to sponsors FP McCann.