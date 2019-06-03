McLean family notch up year-on-year double at Ballymoney Show 2019

The dairy ring at this year’s Ballymoney Show saw the McLean family, from Bushmills secure a Dairy Inter-Breed Championship, year-on-year double, with their majestic Holstein cow: Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose. The animal went on to win the Supreme Championship of the show.
Rose calved for the fourth time a fortnight ago and is currently giving 70L of milk per day. According to Iain McLean, she may well peak at 80L during her current lactation.
The Beef Inter-Breed Championship at Ballymoney 2019 was won by the Crawford family from Co Fermanagh with their eye catching Limousin bull Haltcliffe Nijinsky. The two-year-old was also selected as the Limousin champion of the show.
He had previously caught the eye at this year’s Balmoral Show and is widely regarded as a Limousin sire with a tremendous breeding future. Semen from Nijinsky will be available later this year.
Meanwhile, the possible impact of Brexit on the local farming industry was the main talking point amongst exhibitors, judges and visitors attending this year’s Ballymoney Show. But it’s not just agriculture in Northern Ireland that is totally consumed by the issue: the same also holds for farmers in Scotland.
Andrew Warnock, from Lanarkshire, judged the sheep inter-breed classes at Ballymoney 2019.
“The sheep industry will be every exposed to a no-deal Brexit,” he said.
“Flockowners throughout the UK are very dependent on lamb exports to Europe for their survival. If tariffs were to be introduced on our lamb exports to countries like France, it could have a devastating impact on farm incomes here.
“Sheep farmers in both Scotland and Northern Ireland would be affected in an equal manner under such circumstances.”
Andrew continued: “Farmers just want certainty and many are deeply concerned about the way the Westminster government has mis-managed the Brexit discussions up to this point.”
Meanwhile, Andrew was having a challenging day in the show rings.
“The quality of the sheep entered for the show is exceptional,” he said.
“The numbers entered are also very high. All of this bodes well for the sheep industry as a whole in Northern Ireland as it looks to the future, irrespective of whatever Brexit deal we finish up with.”
After a long day’s judging Andrew awarded the sheep inter-breed title to Bluefaced Leicester breeder William Adams, owner of the Holmview flock.
Clydesdale horses are a traditional feature of Ballymoney Show. And this year was marked by a tremendous turnout of these truly majestic animals.
Graffin Hanna, from North Antrim, has spent a lifetime breeding Clydesdales. His yearling filly, Mac Fin Queen of the Roses, won the reserve championship at Ballymoney 2019.
“Northern Ireland is one of the world’s most important breeding centres for Clydesdales,” he said.
“There is a growing market for bloodstock in other parts of the UK, Ireland and North America.
“The Clydesdale is unique in combining strength, excellent temperament and stunning beauty.”
This year’s Clydesdale championship was won by the three-year-old mare Agivey Sophie. She was exhibited by David Patterson from Garvagh.
Ballymoney Show Results 2019:
CATTLE
Supreme Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Crawford family
DAIRY SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Young Handlers’ class – under 12 years of age: 1st J King; 2nd A Torrens
Young Handlers’ class – 13 to 18 years of age: 1st H Orr; 2nd A King
Best Group of three dairy animals: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Best pair of dairy heifers: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Best pedigree dairy heifer in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Best pedigree dairy heifer: 1st Henry family; 2nd J King
NISA Dairy Cow qualifiers: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Calf – 8 months and under: 1st J Orr; 2nd Js and Jk Lyons
Calf 8 – 12 months: 1st Henry family; 2nd H Orr
Heifer in milk: 1st Henry family; 2nd McLean family
Cow in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Coloured dairy classes
Champion: Henry family
Reserve: J King
Calf class: 1st Js & Jk Lyons; 2ndJ King
Heifer class: 1st J King
Heifer in Milk class: 1st J King
Cow in Milk: 1st Henry family
BEEF SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: Crawford family
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: C O’Hara
Reserve: McAleese & Kyle
Senior bull class: 1st McAleese & Kyle
Junior bull class: 1st M Lagan
Cow class: 1st McAleese & Kyle
Heifer class: 1st C O’Hara
Galloway classes
Champion: R Creith
Reserve: B Moorhead
Senior heifer class: 1st D Henry; 2nd A Huey
Junior heifer class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd A W Edgar
Belted Galloway classes
Champion: H D Dorman
Cow class: 1st H D Dorman
British Blue classes
Champion: H D Dorman
Cow class: 1st H D Dorman
British Blonde classes
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: H D Dorman
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: H D Dorman
Senior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd H D Dorman
Junior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms
Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms
Senior heifer class: 1st H D Dorman; 2nd H D Dorman
Junior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms
Pairs class: H D Dorman; 2nd Johnston Farms
Charolais classes:
Champion: T O’Neill
Reserve: H Heron
Bull class: 1st T O’Neill
Cow class: 1st H Heron
Senior heifer class: 1st P Gallagher
Junior Heifer class: 1st H Heron
Hereford classes
Champion: C McCrea
Bull class: 1st C McCrea
Limousin classes
Champion: Crawford family
Reserve: J Alexander
Cow class: 1st Crawford family; 2nd W & P Campbell
Senior heifer class: 1st J Alexander; 2nd W & P Campbell
Weanling class: 1st Crawford family; 2nd M&K Diamond
Bull class: 1st Crawford family; 2nd J Alexander
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: R Henning
Reserve: R Henning
Cow class: 1st Jane’s Kitchen; 2nd M Millen
Heifer class: 1st C Clarke; 2nd C Clarke
Calf class: 1st R Henning; 2nd T & K Madden
Bull class: 1st R Henning; 2nd T & K Madden
Pairs’ class: 1st T & K Madden; 2nd R Henning
Any other pedigree breed classes
Champion: T & K Madden
Bull class: 1st T & K Madden
Commercial beef classes
Champion: R Miller
Reserve: R Miller
Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd M McKinstry
Beef heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd P Woodside
Store bullock class: 1st R Miller
Suckler Championship heifer qualifier: 1 M McKinstry; 2 P Woodside
SHEEP CLASSES
Inter-Breed Champion: W Adams
Reserve: W McAllister
Ram Lamb Championship: 1st R A S Barkley; 2nd S & G Manson
Ewe Lamb Championship: 1st S McNeilly; 2nd W McAllister
Continental Sheep Final: 1st W McAllister; 2nd A & J Carson
Beltex classes
Champion: E McAllister
Reserve: E McAllister
Ram class: 1st N Wallace; 2nd N Wallace
Two shear ewe class: 1st E McAllister
Shearling ewe: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Pairs’ class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Lanark Blackface classes
Champion: R D Lennox
Reserve: R D Lennox
Two shear ram: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd McLenaghan family
Shearling ram: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd A Adams
Ewe – any age: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane
Shearling ewe: 1st J R Kerr; 2nd J R Kerr
Ram lamb: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd McLenaghan family
Ewe lamb: 1st A Adams; 2nd R D Lennox
Pairs’ class: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd A Adams
Blackface – Perth classes
Champion: M & R Smyth
Reserve: J Hunter
Two shear ram: 1st A B Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Shearling ram: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ewe with lamb: 1st J Hunter; 2nd M & R Smyth
Shearling ewe: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd A B Carson
Ram lamb: 1st A B Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ewe lamb: 1st J Hunter; 2nd A B Carson
Pairs’ class: 1st A B Carson; 2nd J Hunter
Blue Faced Leicester classes
Champion: W Adams
Reserve W Adams
Two shear ram: 1st G Loughery
Shearling ram: 1st G Loughery; 2nd A Christie
Ewe – 2yo: 1st G Loughery; 2nd M Wright
Yearling ewe: 1st W Adams; 2nd G Loughery
Ram lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright
Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd W Adams
Pairs’ class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & J Carson
Reserve: A & J Carson
Ram class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox
Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd M Young
Shearling ewe: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & M McConnell
Ram lamb class: 1st M Young; 2nd A & J Carson
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox
Pairs’ class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: H Dickey
Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Semple
Gimmer class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Semple
Ewe lamb class: 1st W Semple; 2nd H Dickey
Pairs’ class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Semple
Charollais classes
Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: W McAllister
Ram class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Two shear ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd R McBratney
Shearling ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Ram lamb class: 1st D Kerr; 2nd R McBratney
Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd A Moore
Group of three: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Dorset classes
Champion: S Wilson
Reserve: T & S Knox
Ram class: 1st E McClure; 2nd M Keys
Ewe class: 1st E McClure; 2nd S Wilson
Shearling ewe class; 1st S Wilson; 2nd J & C Robson
Ram lamb class; 1st T & S Knox; 2nd A Moore
Ewe lamb class; 1st A McConnell; 2nd A McConnell
Pairs’ class: 1st A McConnell; 2nd T & S Knox
Group of three class: 1st A Moore; 2nd A & P McNeill
Greyface classes
Champion: J Adams
Reserve: J R Kerr
Shearling ewe: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams
Yearling ewe: 1st P Donnelly
Ewe lamb: 1st J R Kerr; 2nd J R Kerr
Pairs’ class: 1st J R Kerr; 2nd W Semple
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: S & G Manson
Reserve: S & G Manson
Ewe class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson
Ram class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson
Ewe lamb class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson
Ram lamb: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson
Pairs’ class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson
Ile de France classes
Champion: Garveway
Reserve: E & S Adamson
Ram class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson
Ewe class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson
Shearling ewe class; 1st E & S Adamson; 2nd Garveway
Ram lamb class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson
Ewe lamb class: 1st E & S Adamson; 2nd Garveway
Pairs’ class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson
Kerryhill classes
Champion: R McConnell
Reserve: R McConnell
Ram class: 1st A & M McConnell; 2nd A & M McConnell
Ewe class: 1st R McConnell; 2nd R McConnell
Ram lamb class: 1st R McConnell; 2nd D Wylie
Ewe lamb class: 1st R McConnell
Pairs’ class: 1st R McConnell; 2nd D Wylie
Lleyn classes
Champion: C & A Kennedy
Reserve: C & A Kennedy
Ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Ewe class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Shearling ewe: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Ewe lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Pairs’ class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd G Calwell
Mule classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Reserve: E Loughran
Ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd G Loughery
Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly: 2nd P Donnelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd E Loughran
Pairs’ class: 1st G Loughery: 2nd E Loughran
Blackface ewe rearing two lambs: 1st G Loughery
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: J A Graham
Senior ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Peoples
Shearling ram class: 1st J A Graham; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe with lamb at foot: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & J Carson
Yearling ewe: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ram born in 2019: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe born in 2019: 1st J A Graham; 2nd A & J Carson
Pairs’ class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Peoples
Rouge de L’Oeust classes
Champion: J Tannahill
Reserve: Simpson & Calvin
Ram class: 1st J Tannahill
Two shear ewe class: 1st J Tannahill
Shearling ewe class: 1st Simpson & Calvin; 2nd Simpson & Calvin
Ram lamb class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd J Tannahill
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd J Tannahill
Pairs’ class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd J Tannahill
Suffolk classes
Champion: D Taylor
Reserve: RC & JC Watson
Ram – two shear: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd S & W Tait
Shearling ram: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Ewe – any age: 1st D Taylor; 2nd RC & JC Watson
Shearling ewe: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd D Taylor
Ram lamb class: 1st R A S Barkley; 2nd D Taylor
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd S & W Tait
Pairs’ class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd D Taylor
Group of three class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd S & W Tait
Texel classes
Champion: S McNeilly
Reserve: A Gault
Ram class: 1st C & M McMullan
Ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd D Chestnutt
Shearling ewe: 1st A Gault; 2nd C & M McMullan
Ram lamb class: 1st M & C Millar; 2nd J Adams
Ewe lamb class: 1st S McNeilly; 2nd A Kennedy
Pairs’ class: 1st S McNeilly; 2nd M & C Millar
Pair of hoggets: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams
Zwartbles’ classes
Champion: E Anderson
Reserve: E Anderson
Ewe class: 1st E Anderson
Shearling ewe class: 1st E Anderson
Ram lamb class: 1st E Anderson
Ewe lamb class: 1st E Anderson
Pairs’ class: 1st E Anderson
Butcher’s lamb classes
Champion: J Tannahill
Reserve: Simpson & Calvin
Single lamb – born in 2019: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd R Magowan
Pair of lambs – born in 2019: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd Simpson & Calvin
Any other pedigree breed
Champion: L Campbell
Reserve: E & S Adamson
Ram class
1st: E & S Adamson
2nd; E & S Adamson
Ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd J Tannahill
Ram lamb class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd L Campbell
Ewe lamb class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd E & S Adamson
Goat Classes
Champion: Galbraith Brothers
Reserve: Galbraith Brothers