Measures taken to tackle loneliness are outlined

A number of written questions which have been submitted to the Department have been answered.

Mr Paul Frew (DUP, North Antrim), received an answer to his question concerning what measures the department has taken to tackle loneliness.

Ms Claire Bailey (Green Party NI, South Belfast) received an answer to her written question the regulation of emissions of ammonia/nitrogen is responsible for current levels exceeding thresholds at which the environment is harmed

The minister replied: “The DAERA Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme currently supports a range of initiatives which contribute to tackling rural loneliness issues.

“Officials are currently leading the development of a draft Rural Policy Framework which includes a strategic goal ‘to reduce loneliness and social exclusion in rural areas’.”

Ms Claire Bailey (Green Party NI, South Belfast) received an answer to her written question on the regulation of emissions of ammonia/nitrogen and who is responsible for current levels exceeding thresholds at which the environment is harmed.

The minister replied: “The department’s current operational protocol on the assessment of impacts of ammonia/nitrogen emissions on sensitive habitats, as required under extant environmental legislation, has been in place since 2012.

“I am aware that since a recorded dip in ammonia emissions in 2010, emission levels have been increasing, largely due to increases in livestock numbers and limited uptake of ammonia abatement technologies.

“The department has been working hard to better understand and address the issue of increasing ammonia levels, including through engagement with key stakeholders. As part of this work, it is reviewing the current operational protocol. I am familiarising myself with the details of this complex issue and will ensure that work continues.

“It is in everyone’s interest to address environmental concerns while allowing sustainable agricultural development.”