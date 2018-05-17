Meet the ‘Farm Family Key Skills’ team

Come visit the DAERA stand at this year’s Balmoral Show and meet the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) team.

During 2017 and 2018 the FFKS team have been rolling out short courses on animal health, health and safety, succession planning, taxation, interpreting soil analysis and first aid awareness training for farmers, their family members and employees. The team will have information on current courses and courses that are in the ‘pipeline’ for autumn 2018.

These FFKS courses are aimed at improving and reviewing existing practices on farm.

It is notable that the causes of injuries and fatalities on farm have largely remained the same over the years.

However, accidents on the farm are avoidable and for this reason the FFKS stand at Balmoral will focus on health and safety and first aid.

The first aid awareness training is being offered on the back of the health and safety course to provide the knowledge of what to do when an accident occurs on farm.

Attendance at both courses can help prevent accidents on farm and raise awareness of how to reduce the impact of an accident.

Farm family Key Skills (FFKS) is part of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme which is funded through the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

At the DAERA Farm Family Key Skills stand:

Enquiry about a course: Talk to the team about how to register your interest in attending a FFKS course or if you belong to a local group, made up of farm family members or farm employees, we could provide a course exclusively for you.

All courses are approximately three hours long, free and are delivered on the farm or in a local venue.

Win an iPad – At the DAERA FFKS stand you can take part in the ‘Farm Safe Treasure Trail’ which is being promoted by the Farm Safety Partnership.

Each day of the show one lucky super-sleuth will win an iPad. Just visit the individual organisation’s stands that make up the Farm Safety Partnership and seek out the correct answers to enter.

One of the answers to the questions can be found at the DAERA FFKS stand.

If you can’t make it to the show then log on to www.cafre.ac.uk to find out more about Farm Family Key Skills.