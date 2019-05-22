Meet ‘YFCU Moo’ – the YFCU 90th anniversary mascot

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) have unveiled their mascot ahead of the 90th anniversary in September.

The fun and friendly ‘YFCU Moo’ will act as a brand ambassador for the YFCU, commemorate the 90th anniversary, and celebrate the farming community and spirit.

YFCU Moo - the YFCU 90th anniversary mascot

In January, the YFCU launched an exciting competition for members to submit designs for the mascot for the association’s 90th anniversary.

The judging panel had a difficult decision on their hands with so many artistic and unique submissions.

Ultimately, the best graphical representation was chosen for its creativity, skilled drawing and fun character. The winner of the competition was Lauren Boyd from Straid YFC.

As part of the prize Lauren was able to visit the graphic design agency, Page Setup Design, and see how her drawing would be digitised, developed and “brought to life”.

Lauren was thrilled to win the competition.

She said: “I entered as I saw the competition on Facebook and enjoy drawing as a hobby.

“I never expected to win and was shocked when I received the phone call. I’m delighted to see how my design has come to life as a character.”