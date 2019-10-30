Member’s AWB term is extended

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced a six month extension to the term of appointment of Patricia O’Callaghan, Independent Member of the Agricultural Wages Board (AWB), to 31 March 2020.

The extension has been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice. Patricia was first appointed as Independent Member on 1 April 2015.

The Agricultural Wages Board (AWB) was established under the terms of the Agricultural Wages (Regulation) (Northern Ireland) Order 1977, to regulate the minimum rates of wages, and other related matters, for workers in agriculture. Appointments are made under Article 3 and Schedule 1 of the order.