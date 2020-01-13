Members enjoy two good trips away

South Tyrone Ulster Farmers’ Union Group have been busy over the past months.

In October South Tyrone members joined the East Tyrone Group for a trip to the Tayto Factory in Tandragee, followed by very informative study tour of, Drumondmore Dairy Farm at Markethill.

East & South Tyrone Members at the Tayto Factory

The farm is owned by Keith and Ruth Agnew and consists of 700 dairy cows, which are milked three times per day, 1575 stock, which is farmed across 900 acres. Everyone also enjoyed their lunch in the Courtrooms restaurant in Markethill.

The 2020 meetings kicked off on Monday night in Dungannon Rugby Club, with a great turnout of over 50 members to hear the speakers Aileen Lawson, Senior UFU Policy officer and Philip Marshall, Architect from Henry, Marshall Brown Architectural Partnership Cookstown. Aileen addressed members on Ammonia, Nitrates and greenhouse gases and Philip conducted a question and answer session about planning.

The annual silage competition is being judged on Tuesday 14th January. Our thanks is extended to John Anderson from United Feeds for judging our silage competition. There has been a large number of entries, so the competition is fierce. The following categories are being judged, Dairy, Beef & Sheep, Alternative Forage, Bales and Newcomer. Good luck to everyone who has entered the competition.

A Slurry Export Clinic is being held in the group office on Thursday, 16th January from 9.30am to 1pm. This clinic is being taken by UFU Technical officer Caroline Montgomery and booking is essential, so please contact the office on 028 877 25973 to book your place.

If members wish to receive the UFU Weekly bulletin, please forward their email address to our group office. This can be achieved by either emailing Dungannon@nfumutual.co.uk or by contacting the office on 028 877 25973. Also please remember to give us a like on our South Tyrone UFU Facebook page, this will keep you up to date with all group activities. There are still 2020 diaries and wall planners available in the office for members to collect.