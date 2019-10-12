Members make a splash at the annual swimming gala

The YFCU’s annual swimming gala took place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt.

The gala proved to be more popular than ever with over 100 members competing.

David Dunlop Cup (best overall club): Lisnamurrican YFC

Competitors took part in a series of heats with members divided into categories according to age and gender - under 18 male and female and over 18 male and female.

Each heat consisted of members swimming one length of the 25m pool. The top six times in each category won a place in the finals. First, second and third place in each category won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Results

Under 18 male

Over 18 male

3rd Timmy Hill, Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Jack Brownlie, Kilrea YFC

1st Josh Irwin, Glarryford YFC

Under 18 female

Under 18 male

3rd Olivia Woodside, Gleno Valley YFC

2nd Naomi Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC

1st Charlotte Smyth, Gleno Valley YFC

Over 18 female

Over 18 female

3rd Stephen Wilson, Bleary YFC

2nd Ciaran McKeague, Moycraig YFC

1st Joel Milligan, Collone YFC

Over 18 male

3rd Catherine Minford, Lylehill YFC

2nd Emma Marshall, Curragh YFC

Team relay

1st Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Team relay

3rd Lisnamurrican YFC (Chrissy McMaster, Johnny McMaster and Mike Marshall)

2nd Lisnamurrican YFC (Teresa Connon, Scott Kennedy and Timmy Hill)

1st and winner of the Perpetual Trophy, Collone (Alexander Hawthorne, Joel Milligan and Samuel Philips)

David Dunlop Cup for the best overall club – Lisnamurrican YFC

