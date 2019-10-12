Members make a splash at the annual swimming gala

The YFCU’s annual swimming gala took place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt.
The gala proved to be more popular than ever with over 100 members competing.
Competitors took part in a series of heats with members divided into categories according to age and gender - under 18 male and female and over 18 male and female.
Each heat consisted of members swimming one length of the 25m pool. The top six times in each category won a place in the finals. First, second and third place in each category won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
Results
Under 18 male
3rd Timmy Hill, Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Jack Brownlie, Kilrea YFC
1st Josh Irwin, Glarryford YFC
Under 18 female
3rd Olivia Woodside, Gleno Valley YFC
2nd Naomi Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC
1st Charlotte Smyth, Gleno Valley YFC
Over 18 female
3rd Stephen Wilson, Bleary YFC
2nd Ciaran McKeague, Moycraig YFC
1st Joel Milligan, Collone YFC
Over 18 male
3rd Catherine Minford, Lylehill YFC
2nd Emma Marshall, Curragh YFC
1st Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Team relay
3rd Lisnamurrican YFC (Chrissy McMaster, Johnny McMaster and Mike Marshall)
2nd Lisnamurrican YFC (Teresa Connon, Scott Kennedy and Timmy Hill)
1st and winner of the Perpetual Trophy, Collone (Alexander Hawthorne, Joel Milligan and Samuel Philips)
David Dunlop Cup for the best overall club – Lisnamurrican YFC
