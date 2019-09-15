Members ready to kick off the new winter programme

It has been a busy summer in the South West Down Group, and members are looking forward to a busy Winter Programme.

Over the summer we had a great number of entries into the UFU Cereal Competition. The group winners were as follows - Winter Barley: Jim Crothers; Spring Barley: Ian Martin; Winter Wheat, Robert Mackey & Oats: Jim Crothers. Congratulations to all these winners and thanks to everyone for their entries!

Pictured at the local trailer marking day are (left to right) Deputy group chairman: Jim Crothers, Derek Lough and Roberta Simmons both from UFU HQ and group member Barclay Bell, all pictured with PSNI officer Diane

Our first meeting on the Winter Programme is scheduled for Wednesday 2nd October 2019 and will be taking the form of a group trip to Devenish’s farm and the lands at Dowth. Our speaker on the day will be Dr John Gilliand, Director of Agriculture and Sustainbability Leads, Lands at Dowth, Devenish. To book your spot, please contact the office – this is a trip not to be missed!

Our Christmas meeting this year will be something a wee bit different. We invite all of our members to come to breakfast where we will be joined by none other than local rugby hero, Dr Rory Best – again, please contact the office to book your place – we are very excited to have Rory’s support for our group.

With a number of informative meetings inbetween, our final group meeting for the year will be held on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 and will be a farm visit to the farm of our very own Kenneth and Geoffrey Malcolmson. Contact the office to book your place on this farm visit – we will have a presentation on the day as well as the Farm Families Health Check Van in attendance.

As group managers, we are very excited about this year’s Winter Programme and hope to see as many of our members out to support these events as possible. Many thanks to our group chairman John McCallister and to Roberta Simmons for taking the time to plan what promises to be a great Winter Programme.

Finally, don’t forget that you can still pay your Union subscriptions by direct debit if you have not already opted to do so, and in return you will obtain a free body warmer.

Your Union remains strong thanks to your continued support. All members and their families are welcome at our meetings, even if it’s your first. If you have any queries please contact Sarah or Diane at the Group Office.