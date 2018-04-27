Members reflect on a busy year at the 38th NI Limousin Club AGM

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club held their 38th AGM in Dungannon RFC on Wednesday 14 March 2018.

Chairman, Alan Geary started proceedings by welcoming everyone to the meeting and thanked them for attending.

The Club’s accountant Michael Morrow from Hunter Sinton was present to provide members with a detailed account of Club finances for 2017.

Alan then presented his chairman’s report focusing on numerous events since last year’s AGM and highlighting another successful year for Limousin breeders in Northern Ireland. He outlined the achievements at the BLCS shows and sales both at home and in Carlisle.

At the May 2017 event in Ballymena the top priced bull at 4,000gns was Ballyrickard Macho, home bred by Ian Davidson, Larne. At the Carlisle sale, also in May, Ampertaine Mozart home bred by James McKay, Maghera sold for 100,000gns, a new sales high for the prolific Ampertaine herd. In October 2017, at Carlisle, James sold Ampertaine Magnum for 70,000gns and at Dungannon in November Culnagechan Muller, home bred by Derek Hume, Randalstown sold for 5,000gns.

February 2018 and NI breeders were back in Carlisle and achieving top prices. Lenagh Morpheus from Mark Stewart, Randalstown sold for 28,000gns and in Dungannon, Gleneagle Master from J B O’Kane, Garvagh sold for 6,000gns.

Alan congratulated Henry Savage & Sons of the Trueman herd for their outstanding achievements at Balmoral Show in 2017 and Limousin breeders who won the group of Three and Team of Five in the Continental Breed Beef competitions.

The NI Limousin Championship was held at Randox Antrim show in July. Glenrock Inclusive, by the Nenuphar son Bremore Artist, exhibited by David Green & Sons, Lisburn was Overall Supreme Champion on the day. Reserve Overall Supreme Champion was Clydevalley Jessie, a Limo Esse daughter homebred by Robert Clyde, Templepatrick. Drumard Marksman, a Djerk son, bred by W J Bradley & Sons, Magherafelt was Overall Male & Intermediate Champion. Robineed Muhammad, an Ampertaine Gigolo son from Dale Robinson, Irvinestown was Reserve Overall Male Champion.

Junior Champion was Deerpark Maisie, an Ampertaine Elgin daughter and Reserve Junior Champion was Deerpark Missmoneypenny, an Ampertaine Gigolo daughter both bred by C & R Mulholland, Craigavon. Calf Champion was Derriaghy Noodles, a Wilodge Tonka daughter homebred by David Green & Sons and Reserve Calf Champion was Clydevalley Nougat, a Sympa daughter bred by Robert Clyde. Overall Commercial Champion was Valentine bred by Keith Williamson, Benburb and Reserve Commercial Champion was Million Dollar Baby from Robert Miller, Moneymore.

Congratulations also went to the NI Young Limousin Breeders who had travelled to compete in the National Stockjudging at the Great Yorkshire Show in July and the Anglo Irish Stockjudging at Dumfries Show in August. Special congratulations to Kile Diamond who beat 37 other Young Handlers to win Champion Young Beef Handler 2017 at the Gt Yorkshire Show.

Alan thanked all those without whose continued support the Club would not be able to run their calendar of events each year. He thanked BLCS for their financial support and the 2017 sponsors Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank, Greenmount Country Stores, Connon General Merchants, Hyde Feeds, A I Services, Thompson Feeds, J A McClelland, Nugent Engineering, Norbrook Laboratories, Provita and Fane Valley.

He also thanked Alfie Shaw of Agri Images for the photos he takes throughout the year and thanked the committee members and the Secretary for their hard work and dedication to the Club.

Election of new committee members for the term 2018-2021 saw James Callion, Dromore, Cahir McAuley, Antrim and David Hamill, Dunmurry duly elected.

During the break for refreshments tickets for the Holstein Charity Prize Draw were sold and £95 was raised.

The new committee then elected the Club’s Chairman for the term 2018/2019 and Co Antrim ‘Rare Breed’ vet Cahir McAuley was duly elected.

Leslie Hood presented Margery Adams, Banbridge with a crystal bowl on behalf of the NI Limousin Cattle Club and thanked her for her contribution to the Limousin breed over many years and for her role as Secretary of the cattle section at Castlewellan Show. Margery thanked Leslie for his kind words and the Club for their very generous gift.

Henry Savage BLCS council representative for NI Limousin breeders provided members with an update on changes coming in to effect shortly and this lead to a lively discussion with participation from all present.

The next event for NI Limousin breeders will be the BLCS Show & Sale of Bulls and Females on Monday 7 May 2018, at Ballymena Livestock Mart. Show at 10am, Sale at 1pm.