Membership offer - CanTrack

With rural crime on the rise, protect your agricultural machinery with CanTrack. As an Ulster Farmers’ Union member you can avail of an exclusive offer with the leading provider of integrated theft recovery solutions and real-time driver behavioural data.

CanTrack is a wireless battery powered unit so thieves cannot trace back using wires like traditional GPS and the covert technology ensures that they cannot be scanned. CanTrack is easy to fit, is transferable and has long battery life. The device alerts for temperature, tilt, usage and light, and has geofence radio frequency technology for undercover homing-beacon as well as many other features.

In the unfortunate case of a theft, CanTrack has a dedicated Investigations Unit made up of former police officers who are deployed immediately when you require their service.

The pricing for CanTrack Protect is £224, unit £119.20 annual subscription or rental for £16.84 per month +VAT.

You can speak to a member of the CanTrack team at local UFU events throughout the year or contact Pauline Nelmes directly on 07775 773806. You can also call UFU HQ for more details on 028 9037 0222.