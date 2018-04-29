Memorial tractor run is planned

Members of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association have announced details of the Wilson Holden Memorial Tractor Run, which will be held on Saturday, 5th May, leaving Jackson’s Yard, Ballynure at 11am, with all proceeds going to the Stroke Association.

The event organisers, members of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, would like to thank the Ballynure Society for kindly giving up their date, to allow the Memorial Tractor Run to go ahead.

The run is in memory of the late Wilson Holden, the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association Chairman, whose sudden death last November, at the age of 60, rocked the ploughing and farming community.

Wilson, a member of Kilroot Agricultural Ploughing Society, had been active in the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, rising to Vice Chairman and then serving six years as Chairman, playing an important role in the day to day running of the Association.

As Chairman, he had travelled widely, judging at national and international level, as far away as France and Slovenia in recent years.

The run will start and finish at Jackson’s Yard, 26 Carrickfergus Road, Ballynure, and tractors should register from 9am, with a barbeque to follow at approximately 2.30pm. The registration fee is £20 which includes the barbeque. If anyone would like to contribute to this very worthy cause there is a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/northern-ireland-ploughing-association-nipa