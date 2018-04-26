Men arrested for fraud involving PVC products

Detectives in Antrim, investigating a series of frauds in towns across Northern Ireland involving the sale of PVC products, have arrested two men.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Adams said both men are suspected of being involved the mis-selling of PVC windows and doors to customers in towns including Portadown, Fermanagh and Newcastle.

She added: “To date, we have identified 15 victims who have paid out around £50,000 for items they never received.

“Following the search of two properties in Craigavon and Whitehead yesterday (Wednesday 25 April), two men, aged 49 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of 16 counts of fraud by misrepresentation and theft.

“A number of items were taken away from the two houses for further examination.

“The two men have been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.”