Mental health in agriculture courses available

Those working in the farming industry are well known for the care and attention they give to their animals, crops and machinery; however, they often fail to take care of themselves and their own needs, including their mental health.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing, these factors affect how we think, feel and act.

Many factors impact on the mental health of those working in farming, this includes isolation, long working hours and financial pressures.

Working on the family farm also means there is no switch off time, so the work/life balance isn’t always achieved.

Mental health issues are a normal part of life, with approximately one in every four people experiencing a mental health issue, therefore its important to be aware of how you are feeling and adopt tactics to help build resilience for the pressures you face each day.

Talking about how you are feeling is essential, as is knowing where to access help and support.

Lantra are offering an e-learning course specific to ‘Mental Health in Agriculture’ – this course has been written by Steven James who has over 10 years’ experience of working as a mental health practitioner.

The short course is free and can be accessed at any time, it’s especially relevant if you’re feeling in low spirits and want some help to understand why.

The course explains how people become depressed and how our brains interpret depression.

Tips are given for self-soothing and overcoming unpleasant symptoms, guidance is also provided in relation to seeking further help.

To access this free course visit www.lantra.co.uk/course/mental-health-agriculture-e-learning or contact the Northern Ireland office on 07867 908 171 for further information.