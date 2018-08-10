MEP congratulates NI firms on Great Taste Awards success

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has congratulated Northern Ireland food and drink businesses on their success in the UK Great Taste Awards 2018. The prestigious awards are organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

Commenting, Mr Nicholson (pictured) said: “A large number of products produced by Northern Ireland businesses have once again been recognised by the Guild of Fine Food in this year’s Great Taste Awards – this includes 15 products being awarded three-stars, the highest rating. This is fantastic news for the individual businesses and the local food and drink industry as a whole.

“The huge range of locally produced products that have been recognised by the judges highlights the level of innovation that exists within the industry.”

Mr Nicholson concluded: “I congratulate the Northern Ireland businesses recognised in the 2018 Great Taste Awards and wish them continued success for the future.”